Tomorrowland Announces Lineup and Stage Headliners for Second Annual Virtual Festival

Festival favorites Alan Walker and Lost Frequencies are set to perform at Tomorrowland Around the World, among many others.

Amid a tumultuous year for Tomorrowland, the iconic dance music festival brand is set to move forward with the second edition of its virtual event, Tomorrowland Around The World. And after announcing the first wave of artists in early May, organizers have now shared a staggering full lineup.

In typical Tomorrowland fashion, they've tapped a slew of major DJs, who will join previously announced headliners Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Claptone, Nicky Romero, and Tale of Us. These include Tomorrowland favorites Alan Walker and Lost Frequencies, among many others.

Tomorrowland

The digitally rendered version of Tomorrowland's fabled Mainstage will be graced by Walker, Afrojack, van Buuren, Claptone, Fedde Le Grand, KC Lights, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nicky Romero, Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Topic, Vini Vici, Vintage Culture and Yves V.

The Elixir stage, on the other hand, will feature Beyer, Cat Dealers, Charlotte de Witte, Danny Avila, Oliver Heldens' HI-LO alias, Mike Williams, Ofenbach, Quintino, Rebūke and Tom & Collins.

Tomorrowland

House and techno will dominate the Atmosphere stage, boasting Adriatique, Stephan Jolk, and Tale Of Us as well as Amelie Lens, Dino Lenny, Enrico Sangiuliano, Keinemusik and Mind Against.

Dubstep, hard dance, and future bass and are going to be prominent at The Cave, where Darren Styles, Fox Stevenson, Gammer and Koven will throw down. Hardstyle fans will gravitate to The Wall, which will feature Angerfist, Da Tweekaz vs. Ran-D, Headhunterz, KELTEK, and Sound Rush.

Tomorrowland

As far as the in-person Tomorrowland goes, the festival's two 2021 weekends were recently rescheduled to August 27-29 and September 3-5. At the time of the announcement, organizers cautioned fans that the events could be moved to 2022 if COVID-19 safety concerns persist. Belgian health officials also stated that a "corona passport" will be "essential" for attendees to enter the festival grounds.

The second edition of Tomorrowland's virtual spectacular will go down Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th. The fest will air between 19:00 and 01:00 on Friday and between 18:00 and 02:00 on Saturday, adapted to all time zones.

Tickets for Tomorrowland Around the World are available now here.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland

Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland

Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland