Tomorrowland Announces Lineup and Stage Headliners for Second Annual Virtual Festival

Tomorrowland Announces Lineup and Stage Headliners for Second Annual Virtual Festival

Festival favorites Alan Walker and Lost Frequencies are set to perform at Tomorrowland Around the World, among many others.
Author:
Publish date:

Tomorrowland

Festival favorites Alan Walker and Lost Frequencies are set to perform at Tomorrowland Around the World, among many others.

Amid a tumultuous year for Tomorrowland, the iconic dance music festival brand is set to move forward with the second edition of its virtual event, Tomorrowland Around The World. And after announcing the first wave of artists in early May, organizers have now shared a staggering full lineup.

In typical Tomorrowland fashion, they've tapped a slew of major DJs, who will join previously announced headliners Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Claptone, Nicky Romero, and Tale of Us. These include Tomorrowland favorites Alan Walker and Lost Frequencies, among many others.

Tomorrowland+Around+the+World+2021+-+Line-up

The digitally rendered version of Tomorrowland's fabled Mainstage will be graced by Walker, Afrojack, van Buuren, Claptone, Fedde Le Grand, KC Lights, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nicky Romero, Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Topic, Vini Vici, Vintage Culture and Yves V.

The Elixir stage, on the other hand, will feature Beyer, Cat Dealers, Charlotte de Witte, Danny Avila, Oliver Heldens' HI-LO alias, Mike Williams, Ofenbach, Quintino, Rebūke and Tom & Collins.

ATW_MAIN_SAT_2_LOST_FREQUENCIES_5

House and techno will dominate the Atmosphere stage, boasting Adriatique, Stephan Jolk, and Tale Of Us as well as Amelie Lens, Dino Lenny, Enrico Sangiuliano, Keinemusik and Mind Against.

Dubstep, hard dance, and future bass and are going to be prominent at The Cave, where Darren Styles, Fox Stevenson, Gammer and Koven will throw down. Hardstyle fans will gravitate to The Wall, which will feature Angerfist, Da Tweekaz vs. Ran-D, Headhunterz, KELTEK, and Sound Rush.

Tomorrowland+Around+the+World

As far as the in-person Tomorrowland goes, the festival's two 2021 weekends were recently rescheduled to August 27-29 and September 3-5. At the time of the announcement, organizers cautioned fans that the events could be moved to 2022 if COVID-19 safety concerns persist. Belgian health officials also stated that a "corona passport" will be "essential" for attendees to enter the festival grounds.

The second edition of Tomorrowland's virtual spectacular will go down Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th. The fest will air between 19:00 and 01:00 on Friday and between 18:00 and 02:00 on Saturday, adapted to all time zones.

Tickets for Tomorrowland Around the World are available now here.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland

Related

Tomorrowland Around the World
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Announces Dates and First Artists of Second Annual Virtual Festival

The team still holds hope that the in-person live event will go on as scheduled.

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Shares Sneak Peak Into Virtual Festival, Drops Lineup Featuring Martin Garrix, David Guetta, More

Tomorrowland organizers also unveiled a sneak peek into the magical world of their first virtual fest.

Tomorrowland Around The World
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Formally Announces 2020 Virtual NYE Festival: See the Full Lineup

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, and many more are primed for DJ sets.

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Shares Cryptic Countdown to NYE Virtual Festival

After its historic debut earlier this summer, Tomorrowland Around The World is making a comeback.

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Reveals Set Times for Forthcoming Virtual Edition with Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, More

Tomorrowland's foray into the digital concert space is on the horizon.

EqjZx2BW8AAC37S
NEWS

Tomorrowland is Planning Another Virtual Festival for Summer 2021

A new report has revealed plans for a follow-up to the iconic Belgian festival's 2020 Tomorrowland Around The World virtual event.

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Releases Tickets and Packages for NYE Virtual Festival, Shares Stage Preview

Tickets to Tomorrowland's first-ever NYE virtual festival are on sale now.

Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Virtual "Golden Hour Festival" Livestream

Alan Walker, Zac Brown, Chelsea Cutler, and more will join in on the party.