Here Are the Set Times for Tomorrowland Around The World 2021

With nowhere else to go but cyberspace after its controversial 2021 postponement, Tomorrowland is gearing up for the second edition of its virtual "Around The World" festival.

The digital festival is, of course, a far cry from the idyllic electronic music utopia in Belgium's De Schorre Park. However, organizers are doing their best to deliver the experience at the upcoming Tomorrowland Around The World event, which will feature six meticulously designed 3D stages and performances from Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Charlotte de Witte, and many more.

Check out the full list of set times below.

Tomorrowland Around The World 2021 will move forward on the heels of the acrimonious postponement of the festival's IRL events, which were originally planned over two weekends in August and September, respectfully. Belgian officials had rejected a permit to host the iconic dance music fest, with the mayors of Boom and Rumst citing "risks to public safety and health" at a press conference.

The decision was unsurprisingly met with immense backlash considering the Belgian government had painted a rosy outlook for large music festivals in the summer. A Tomorrowland spokesperson called the permit refusal "a sledgehammer blow" since the fest had already been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19.

Tomorrowland's second virtual festival is scheduled for Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th between 19:00 and 01:00 on Friday, and 18:00 and 02:00 on Saturday, adapted to all timezones. Tickets are can be purchased here.

