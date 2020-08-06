Tomorrowland's virtual edition has come and gone, but the buzz is far from over.

Following the unprecedented livestream event, representatives of the fabled Belgian music fest have now released the official Tomorrowland Around The World aftermovie.

Over 1 million viewers joined the livestream to experience Pāpiliōnem, the magical island that organizers developed for the brand's inaugural digital edition. Those viewers tuned into Tomorrowland Around The World from a laundry list of countries—an impressive feat considering the fact that the stream was ticketed, unlike the vast majority of virtual concerts in the COVID-19 era.

You can watch the official Tomorrowland Around The World aftermovie below. DJ sets from the festival are also available to stream via Apple Music and Tomorrowland's "Relive" platform. A litany of major dance music artists graced Tomorrowland's virtual stage, including David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, and Amelie Lens, among many others.

