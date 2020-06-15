Tomorrowland Shares Sneak Peak Into Virtual Festival, Drops Lineup Featuring Martin Garrix, David Guetta, More

Earlier in the month of June, Tomorrowland announced its foray into the virtual concert space with its forthcoming digital fest, Tomorrowland Around the World. Organizers have now released the event's lineup, which is as tremendous as one might expect from the venerated festival brand.

Scheduled to appear at the two-day Tomorrowland Around the World festival on Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th are Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Gryffin, NGHTMRE, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Nervo, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, and Timmy Trumpet, among many other notable names in dance music.

In a press release issued to announce the lineup, Tomorrowland organizers also unveiled a sneak peek into the magical world of their first virtual fest, which you can watch below.

According to the press release, Tomorrowland Around the World is utilizing the "world’s best technology in 3D design, video production, gaming and special effects" to offer eight stages, including its iconic Mainstage, which will introduce a new live concept called "The Reflection of Love – Chapter 1." Tomorrowland fans can also look forward to interactive experiences on a number of the festival's signature stages, like Atmosphere, Core, and Freedom Stage.

Over the course of two days, the Mainstage will feature Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Vintage Culture.

Tomorrowland is also inviting its fans to get involved, urging them to plan on "dressing up with your best festival outfit, putting up tents in your back garden to create your own DreamVille, setting up a big screen, inviting your beloved ones for a nice barbecue with music and an amazing festival experience, [or] decorating your balcony or throwing a party in your living room."

Tomorrowland Around the World Lineup:

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

Afrojack

Alan Walker

Amelie Lens

Andrew Rayel

ANNA

Armin van Buuren

Bassjackers

B Jones

Carnage

Cat Dealers

Cellini

Charlotte de Witte

Claptone

Coone

Da Tweekaz

David Guetta

D-Block & S-te-fan

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Dixon

Don Diablo

EDX

Eptic

Fedde Legrand

Gryffin

Jack Back

Joris Voorn

Joyhauser

Klingande

Kölsch

Laidback Luke

DJ Licious

Lost Frequencies

Marlo

Martin Garrix

Modestep

Mr Pig

NERVO

Netsky

NGHTMRE

NWYR

Oliver Heldens

Patrice Baumel

Paul Kalkbrenner

Ran – D

Regard

Reinier Zonneveld

Robin Schulz

San Holo

Solardo

Stephan Bodzin

Steve Aoki

Sub Zero Project

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Tale of Us

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

Wildstylez

Yellow Claw

Yves Deruyter

Yves V

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland

Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland

Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland