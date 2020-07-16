Tomorrowland Reveals Set Times for Forthcoming Virtual Edition with Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, More

Expectations are high for Tomorrowland's foray into the digital concert space, and ahead of the debut of the brand's highly anticipated Tomorrowland Around the World livestream on July 25th and 26th, organizers have shared the official schedule.

According to a press release issued in June 2020 to announce the festival, Tomorrowland Around the World will be employing the "world’s best technology in 3D design, video production, gaming and special effects" to funnel eight stages to ravers' devices, including its iconic Mainstage, which will introduce a new live concept called "The Reflection of Love – Chapter 1."

Over the course of two days, the Mainstage will feature Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Vintage Culture.

For a sneak peak into the virtual fest, check out our preview here.

For more information, head over to the official Tomorrowland Around the World microsite here. You can check out set times and the full lineup below.

Tomorrowland Around the World Lineup:

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

Afrojack

Alan Walker

Amelie Lens

Andrew Rayel

ANNA

Armin van Buuren

Bassjackers

B Jones

Carnage

Cat Dealers

Cellini

Charlotte de Witte

Claptone

Coone

Da Tweekaz

David Guetta

D-Block & S-te-fan

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Dixon

Don Diablo

EDX

Eptic

Fedde Legrand

Gryffin

Jack Back

Joris Voorn

Joyhauser

Klingande

Kölsch

Laidback Luke

DJ Licious

Lost Frequencies

Marlo

Martin Garrix

Modestep

Mr Pig

NERVO

Netsky

NGHTMRE

NWYR

Oliver Heldens

Patrice Baumel

Paul Kalkbrenner

Ran – D

Regard

Reinier Zonneveld

Robin Schulz

San Holo

Solardo

Stephan Bodzin

Steve Aoki

Sub Zero Project

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Tale of Us

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

Wildstylez

Yellow Claw

Yves Deruyter

Yves V

