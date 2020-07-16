Tomorrowland Reveals Set Times for Forthcoming Virtual Edition with Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, More

Expectations are high for Tomorrowland's foray into the digital concert space, and ahead of the debut of the brand's highly anticipated Tomorrowland Around the World livestream on July 25th and 26th, organizers have shared the official schedule.
According to a press release issued in June 2020 to announce the festival, Tomorrowland Around the World will be employing the "world’s best technology in 3D design, video production, gaming and special effects" to funnel eight stages to ravers' devices, including its iconic Mainstage, which will introduce a new live concept called "The Reflection of Love – Chapter 1."
Over the course of two days, the Mainstage will feature Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Vintage Culture.
For a sneak peak into the virtual fest, check out our preview here.
For more information, head over to the official Tomorrowland Around the World microsite here. You can check out set times and the full lineup below.
Tomorrowland Around the World Lineup:
- Adam Beyer
- Adriatique
- Afrojack
- Alan Walker
- Amelie Lens
- Andrew Rayel
- ANNA
- Armin van Buuren
- Bassjackers
- B Jones
- Carnage
- Cat Dealers
- Cellini
- Charlotte de Witte
- Claptone
- Coone
- Da Tweekaz
- David Guetta
- D-Block & S-te-fan
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Dixon
- Don Diablo
- EDX
- Eptic
- Fedde Legrand
- Gryffin
- Jack Back
- Joris Voorn
- Joyhauser
- Klingande
- Kölsch
- Laidback Luke
- DJ Licious
- Lost Frequencies
- Marlo
- Martin Garrix
- Modestep
- Mr Pig
- NERVO
- Netsky
- NGHTMRE
- NWYR
- Oliver Heldens
- Patrice Baumel
- Paul Kalkbrenner
- Ran – D
- Regard
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Robin Schulz
- San Holo
- Solardo
- Stephan Bodzin
- Steve Aoki
- Sub Zero Project
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
- Tale of Us
- Tiësto
- Timmy Trumpet
- Vini Vici
- Vintage Culture
- Wildstylez
- Yellow Claw
- Yves Deruyter
- Yves V
