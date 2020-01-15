July will be upon us in just a blink of an eye, so that means it's time to start planning out your route to Tomorrowland. Every year thousands flock to Boom, Belgium to attend on of EDM's biggest festivals. It is definitely the type of gathering you need to plan out months in advance. Starting this weekend Tomorrowland will release their Global Journey Travel Packages. They go on sale Saturday, January 18th at 17:00 CET.

Global Journey provides a number of options. Attendees can choose a bus, train, or flight package, all of which provide transportation, access to Dreamville (the official festival grounds), and a ticket. There is also the hotel package which allows access to the festival and the option to stay at one of three concept hotels.

Four experiences will also be offered this weekend, including the Friendship Travel Package, Discover Europe, Discover Belgium, and finally, the Surprise Package. The latter allows the festival and Global Journey to surprise you with experiences throughout your stay.

If you are a festival fanatic, the Tomorrowland Magical Pass may be the option for you. Valid for two people, this grants you access to several of their events, including Tomorrowland Winter, as well as many other great perks pertaining to the festival weekend in Belgium.

Just last month the official theme was revealed for 2020: "The Reflection Of Love." After celebrating the 15th anniversary in Boom, it was announced they had extended the festival's contract through 2034. The small town whose name has become synonymous with the event will continue to be an EDM mecca for over a decade to come.

Tomorrowland will kick off on July 17th-19th, and the next weekend on July 24th-26th. The worldwide pre-sale for all tiers of Tomorrowland tickets and Dreamville packages will go sale Saturday, January 25th. The general sale for remaining tickets begins Saturday, February 1st. They are presenting an exciting offer for the first 20 and for those who want a surprise. The first 20 people of each nationality to register will have the possibility to buy four tickets before the worldwide sale. Those who opt for the surprise option will not find out which package they have purchased until a week before the event.

Find more information on tickets and packages here.

H/T: DJ Mag

