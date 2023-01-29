Here Is Your Full Tomorrowland 2023 Lineup

Skip to main content
Hardwell, Martin Garrix, SVDDEN DEATH, Anyma and more will perform as Tomorrowland unfurls the theme behind 2023's massive festival, "Adscendo."

Hardwell, Martin Garrix, SVDDEN DEATH, Anyma and more will perform as Tomorrowland unfurls the theme behind 2023's massive festival, "Adscendo."

Tomorrowland has turned the page of its next chapter.

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most influential music festivals, today unveiled its massive 2023 lineup via a poster with more fine print than a car insurance policy. And with over 600 artists, it's one of the biggest in the festival's history.

Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Above & Beyond, SVDDEN DEATH, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nina Kraviz and many, many more are set to grace the stages of the Belgian EDM giant in 2023. Other notable DJs set for landmark performances include Dom Dolla, Indira Paganotto, Mariana BO, Anyma, Nora En Pure, NERVO, Robin Schulz and EDM.com Class of 2022 stars ACRAZE and Ray Volpe.

Check out the full Tomorrowland 2023 lineup below. For a full breakdown of the festival's stages and artists performing each weekend, navigate here.

For the first time in the festival's history, Tomorrowland is releasing a fantasy adventure novel to tell the complete origin story of its 2023 theme, "Adscendo." Organizers are calling it "the key to unlock the 2023 festival experience that has never been encountered before."

"Adscendo" has big shoes to fill after a historic Tomorrowland in 2022. The festival expanded to an unprecendeted three weekends, selling 600,000 tickets in order to make up for lost time due to the devastating impact of the pandemic. Check out the stunning aftermovie here.

Tomorrowland 2023 will take place across two weekends: July 21-23 and July 28-30. You can purchase passes and find out more here.

Tomorrowland 2023 Dates

• Weekend 1: Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23
• Weekend 2: Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30

