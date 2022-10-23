Skip to main content
Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

After a historic year, the Tomorrowland team touched down in Amsterdam to premiere the festival's 2022 aftermovie.

Hosted in the famed Royal Theater Tuschinski in the heart of Amsterdam during this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the film's premiere gathered fans from across the globe to rekindle the magic from 2022's fest.

Tomorrowland 2022.

Tomorrowland 2022.

The 25-minute aftermovie eases into view with Alan Fitzpatrick’s haunting instrumental version of “Unite” and the Tomorrowland intro before it showcases never-before-seen video clips from the festival’s three weekends. It's more along the lines of a feature film, comprising over 12 days of recording and including spectacular drone footage of over 100 of performances by Alesso, Armin van Burren, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and many more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

220715-224454-TML2022-DN101307-DN
EVENTS

Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

By Mikala Lugen
Carl Cox
EVENTS

Look Inside Carl Cox's Historic Headlining Performance at London's Wembley Arena

Cox commandeered an epic setup of synthesizers and drum machines for the show, where he debuted his upcoming album and treated attendees to history in the making.

By Rachel Kupfer
ade
GEAR + TECH

Innovative Music Tech Companies Receive €100K After Winning ADE Startup Competition

SYNKii and Un:hurd impressed judges with their unique solutions fit for the post-pandemic, digital era.

By Cameron Sunkel

The aftermovie also features an expansive, 80-song tracklist, which includes seven releases by Tomorrowland’s own record label and bolsters its reputation as the world's leading electronic music festival.

Watch the official aftermovie in full below.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland

Related

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Watch the Official Tomorrowland Around The World Aftermovie

Tomorrowland's virtual edition has come and gone, but the buzz is far from over.

martin garrix tomorrowland
EVENTS

Watch the Dazzling Official Tomorrowland NYE Aftermovie

Relive the magic of Tomorrowland's first-ever virtual NYE festival spectacular.

A computer graphics rendering of the main stage at the 2019 (inaugural) edition of Tomorrowland Winter.
EVENTS

The Official Aftermovie for Tomorrowland Winter is Out Now

The nearly 12-minute video showcases footage from the first Tomorrowland Winter.

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Festival's 21-Day Streaming Event Is Now Live: Watch

Three channels are capturing Tomorrowland's action across the festival's three weekends in 2022.

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Confirms Three Festival Weekends In 2022: Details

In an effort to make up for lost time after a tumultuous string of cancellations, Tomorrowland organizers are gearing up for an unprecedented three 2022 events.

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Officially Cancels 2021 Festival: "The Entire Team Fought Till the End"

The news arrives after Belgian officials forcefully rejected a permit to host Tomorrowland which annually attracts around 400,000 people to the city of Boom.

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, More to Perform at Tomorrowland 2022: See the Massive Full Lineup

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most influential dance music festivals, will expand to three weekends for the first time in its history this year.

Tomorrowland+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland 2021 Officially Rescheduled to August and September

Both weekends of the music festival's 2021 edition have been moved due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.