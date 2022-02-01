Tomorrowland Confirms Three Festival Weekends In 2022: Details

The world's biggest electronic dance music festival just got a little bigger.

In an effort to make up for lost time after a tumultuous string of cancellations contrived by the impact of the pandemic, the organizers of Tomorrowland have confirmed an unprecedented three 2022 events. The fabled Belgian fest is now set for three consecutive weekends in the month of July: July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31.

The lineup for each will be announced soon, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

Rumors of the expansion began to gain steam as early as September 2021, when Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said the festival had to "cushion the financial hangover" of the successive postponements. After Belgian officials forcefully rejected a permit submitted by Tomorrowland in 2021, Wilmsen called the decision "a sledgehammer blow."

All ticket options and information are now available on the festival's website. Fans hoping to secure passes for the 2022 fest will need to pre-register via their Tomorrowland account.

• Weekend 1: Friday July 15 – Sunday July 17

• Weekend 2: Friday July 22 – Sunday July 24

• Weekend 3: Friday July 29 – Sunday July 31

