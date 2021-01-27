Watch the Dazzling Official Tomorrowland NYE Aftermovie

If you missed out on Tomorrowland's most recent festival spectacular, fear not. You can now relive the magic of the brand's first-ever virtual New Year's Eve event after they dropped its official aftermovie.

Tomorrowland pulled out all the stops for the fest, which ultimately established itself as one of biggest streaming events to emerge in the COVID-19 epoch. By the numbers, fans from a staggering 151 countries tuned into the virtual celebrations, only reinforcing Tomorrowland's status as the world's preeminent global dance music event organizer.

The festival's performing artists played for a whopping 21.5 hours and dropped 450 unique tracks, including a combined 65 unreleased IDs. Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, Tchami, Netsky, and many more appeared to ring in the new year with in has the feel of a harbinger for the intersection of dance music and livestreaming.

You can watch the video below and check out its star-studded tracklist after the jump.

Tomorrowland NYE Official Aftermovie – Tracklist:

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love (David Guetta & MORTEN Future Rave Remix) MEDUZA ft. Dermot Kennedy – Paradise Age Of Love – The Age Of Love (Jam & Spoon Watch Out For Stella Mix) Ytram & Citadelle – Alive Sub Zero Project – Rave Into Space Netsky & Sub Focus ft. Jozzy – Destiny Lost Frequencies & Mathieu Koss – Don’t Leave Me Now (Deluxe Mix) Diplo ft. Rhye – MMXX – XII (Kölsch Remix) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Timmy Trumpet – Infinity (Raise Your Hands) End show Kevin Di Serna – Horizons

