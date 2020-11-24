Tomorrowland Shows Off First Look At Jaw-Dropping NYE Virtual Festival Stages

There's arguably no holiday more extravagant than New Year's Eve, and with Tomorrowland hosting their debut holiday event to celebrate the occasion, they needed no further excuses to go all out.

Tomorrowland has always captured the eyes of millions around the world, but with the onset of the pandemic, digital viewership has been the only way fans could attend in 2020. The virtual Tomorrowland Around The World event drew in over 1 million ticketed viewers in June, marking the company's first-ever virtual festival endeavor.

Tomorrowland has now begun to offer sneak previews of its follow-up event on NYE. Tomorrowland's latest reveal includes their lavish stage setups, which are are sights to behold. Featuring staples of past themes and remixes of prior setups, this event promises to be a trip down memory lane for the tenured Tomorrowland fan and the perfect introduction for newcomers.

MELODIA

The tree of Melodia is a callback to Tomorrowland's 2015 theme, which told the story of a secret kingdom. Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Jack Back, and Tomorrowland ambassadors Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be reconnecting with the tree's magic as they take on their main stage sets.

ATMOSPHERE

Tomorrowland

Soon it will be time to get lost in the glow of halcyon skies at Tomorrowland's voluminous Atmosphere stage. These celestial sights will be soundtracked to the deeper flavors of Tomorrowland, featuring ARTBAT, CamelPhat, Meduza, Kölsch, Maceo Plex, and Joris Voorn.

PLANAXIS

Tomorrowland

Much like the fictional kingdom hidden deep below the sea, Tomorrowland's Planaxis lineup bears some of the festival's hidden gems, including Duck Sauce, Boys Noize, Netsky, Tchami, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic). Those who recognize this theme from 2018's main stage will be happy to know that Planaxis' giant seahorse will also be making a comeback.

PULSE

Tomorrowland

Don't let Pulse's placid waters fool you, this stage will be anything but serene on NYE. Brennan Heart, COONE, D-Block & S-te-Fan, Sub Zero Project and Da Tweekaz are poised to light this stage up with hardstyle to keep the adrenaline flowing all night long.

Tickets to Tomorrowland's New Years Eve event are on sale now.

