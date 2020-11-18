Tomorrowland Releases Tickets and Packages for NYE Virtual Festival, Shares Stage Preview

Since we'll most likely be confined to our homes this New Year's Eve thanks to the wrath of COVID-19, Tomorrowland recently announced its first-ever virtual NYE festival. After all, staying at home on New Year's Eve isn't the worst thing, right? You can clang pots and pans, spend quality time with family and friends, and party in your pajamas. Not to mention all the money you'll save on a one-time outfit and overpriced kamikaze shots.

Tomorrowland organizers have shared a glimpse into the festival and given fans a taste of what they can expect at the highly anticipated follow-up to their virtual debut, Tomorrowland Around The World. They posted a picture of Planaxis, one of the four stages they designed to flesh out the digital festival grounds, a "new and dazzling world of entertainment" they dubbed "NAOZ."

Tickets to the one-of-a-kind virtual fest are now on sale, as well as a number of special packages to ring in the new year with dance's music's preeminent festival brand. Passes come in three tiers, which are priced at €20, €25, and €50, respectively. The least expensive ticket, the NYE Pass, allows one person access to all stages. The NYE Pass + On-Demand Pass option offers the same, plus the chance to re-watch all DJ sets on-demand from January 1st to January 14th. The priciest option, the "Home Celebration Pass," allows one NYE Pass and four On-Demand Passes. If you want to buy an On-Demand Pass separately, you'll have to pay €12,50 when they go on sale on January 1st.

Along with your ticket, you can also opt to purchase a special Tomorrowland package. There are four packages available and they offer a range of items, including branded bracelets, limited edition posters, and bottles of Tomorrowland's Solo Vida sparkling wine.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration will be adapted to all 27 timezones around the globe from 20:00 to 3:00 (8PM to 3AM) local time. You can grab your tickets and packages here and check out the full lineup below.

