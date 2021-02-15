Armin van Buuren, Tiësto Among 50 Artists to Host Tomorrowland's One World Radio Celebration

Tomorrowland has tapped Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, and many more to celebrate the radio show's two-year anniversary.
Author:
Publish date:

In honor of the two-year anniversary of Tomorrowland's One World Radio, the festival giant is bringing out 50 guest hosts for a momentous five-day broadcast event.

Listeners can expect to hear music from a number of Tomorrowland mainstays, including Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Dillon Francis, Martin Solveig, and Tiësto, among many others. The last of the listed artists is also slated to release a special "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix" during the event. Check out Tomorrowland's announcement and full lineup below.

As explained on Tomorrowland's website, each artist will provide a 30-minute set, each of which will total up to 25 hours of music. Organizers have also promised "tons of unreleased and exclusive IDs" during the sets.

Tomorrowland's One World Radio two-year anniversary celebration takes place today, February 15th, 2021 to Friday, February 21st. The show will run for nine hours each day starting at 10AM CET (4AM ET, 1AM PT). You can tune into the show and view its full schedule on the festival's official website.

