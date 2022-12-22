Skip to main content
Tomorrowland Is Returning to Brazil In 2023 After 7 Years

"It's impossible to go to Tomorrowland and leave the same person you came as," says Alok.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is making a triumphant return to São Paulo, Brazil in 2023. 

After seven years, the iconic dance music festival brand will reappear in Brazil from October 12-14, 2023. It will take place on the grounds of Parque Maeda in Itu, a municipality of São Paulo. 

The first two successful 2015 and 2016 Tomorrowland Brazil festivals took place at the same venue and welcomed more than 150,000 people, who joined together to dance under the barrage of lights at the "Book of Wisdom" and "The Key To Happiness" main stages. 

Guilherme Gazzola, the mayor of Itu, said that Tomorrowland Brazil goes above and beyond the music and inspires change and significant improvements to the region. 

"In addition to its grandeur as an event, the importance of Tomorrowland is reflected in actions aimed at the city and local community," Gazzola said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "We are proud to host this world-renowned festival in Itu, a historical tourist city."

Tomorrowland Brazil's return is a big deal for local artists as well. Superstar Brazilian DJs Alok and Vintage Culture are moved by the festival's atmosphere and look forward to a huge installation at 2023's event. 

"Tomorrowland is an iconic landmark that has become one of the world's most notable festivals in electronic music," Alok added. "I can't even begin to describe how much the festival has contributed to my career. It's a magical and unique experience, both for myself, as well as for the festivalgoers. It's impossible to go to Tomorrowland and leave the same person you came as."

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

