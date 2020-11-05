Tomorrowland Shares Cryptic Countdown to NYE Virtual Festival

After its historic debut earlier this summer, Tomorrowland Around The World is making a comeback.
Tomorrowland

After its historic debut earlier this summer, Tomorrowland Around The World is making a comeback. This time around, Tomorrowland's virtual music festival will say au revoir to 2020 with a massive New Year's Eve streaming event.

Tomorrowland has now shared a cryptic countdown for the event, which will sputter out at 12AM on January 1st, 2021. The only other detail available on the countdown's microsite is that more information will become available on Tuesday, November 10th.

Last week, Billboard reported that a follow-up to the brand's inaugural virtual fest was being planned in spite of underwhelming results in terms of revenue. After failing to turn a profit despite attracting over 1 million ticketed viewers, the organizers behind the venerated dance music festival are looking at New Year's Eve through rose-colored glasses. In fact, Tomorrowland co-founder Michiel Beers believes that virtual events will outlive the pandemic and coexist with physical shows. 

"We believe that digital will exist next to live," Beers told Billboard. "We also believe that we have to create moments that people really want to see [us] livestream in a special way, and really see it as a small event."

Check out the countdown here.

Screenshot of Tomorrowland's countdown to virtual 2020 NYE event.

