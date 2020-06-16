Tomorrowland Spokesperson Says Third 2021 Weekend "Could Be a Solution" for Lost 2020 Events

According to a report published in Belgian newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen, Tomorrowland organizers are mulling over an unprecedented third weekend in 2021.

"A third weekend [of] Tomorrowland could be a solution for everyone involved to make up for the completely lost 2020 season and all its consequences," said Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen in the Gazet van Antwerpen report. "But that is still a distant future in the current circumstances and nothing has been discussed or decided yet.”

The report arrived ahead of the fabled festival's highly anticipated foray into the virtual concert space, Tomorrowland Around the World, which was precipitated by the 2020 event's official postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While no lineups for any of Tomorrowland's 2021 events have been unveiled, organizers recently shared a staggering bill for the brand's livestream edition, which features Armin van Buuren, Gryffin, NGHTMRE, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Nervo, Martin Garrix, and Tiësto, among many others.

As artists and fans alike begin to navigate the live music scene during the initial reopening phases of their local entertainment industries, many are already planning for 2021. Earlier today, preeminent producer Eric Prydz announced that he is re-introducing his illustrious "Holosphere" stage production at both Tomorrowland and Creamfields next year. In the meantime, fans can take solace in the fact that artists are going out of their way to funnel their music and DJ sets to the blue light of their device screens.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland

Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland

Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland