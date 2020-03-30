Tomorrowland Announces United Through Music Live Stream

Tomorrowland has announced an upcoming live stream event, United Through Music. To close out one of the most hectic months in our collective lifetime, Lost Frequencies, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas, and Vintage Culture will perform online to entertain those stuck indoors.

In a quote obtained by DJ Mag, performer Dimitri Vegas spoke on the power of music and how it can be used to support listeners during these uncertain times. In his own words:

"With the postponement of so many events and the need for social distancing, we know the People of Tomorrow are looking to connect through the power of music more than ever. I am very happy to join Tomorrowland in order to give people across the world a magical experience at home, interacting and supporting each other as one large global community.”

United Through Music takes place on March 31st at 3:00 PM CET. You can watch the stream on either their website, YouTube channel, or Instagram and Facebook pages.

While the future of the event may be up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomorrowland 2020 is scheduled to take place July 17th-19th and July 24th-26th in Boom, Belgium. The massive dance music event is sold out. For more information, you can visit the festival's official website here.

H/T: DJ Mag

