Tomorrowland Delivers Virtual Event of the Year, a Spectacular New Year's Eve Festival Experience

Tomorrowland Delivers Virtual Event of the Year, a Spectacular New Year's Eve Festival Experience

The unique musical extravaganza was a huge success.
Author:
Publish date:

Tomorrowland

The creative minds that developed a truly one-of-a-kind festival experience in Boom, Belgium, decided to undertake a bold new endeavour to start the new year off on the right foot. Throttled by 2020's unprecedented restrictions, the organizers of Tomorrowland exceeded expectations by providing a unique and mesmerizing way to celebrate the new year together.

Using its stunning digital entertainment venue, NAOZ, the festival was able to design and generate a virtual experience like none other. The platform allowed the Tomorrowland New Year's Eve event to be adapted to all 27 timezones worldwide, so anyone attending could achieve the same experience regardless of their geographic location.

The lineup for the highly anticipated event did not disappoint. Recruiting over 25 world-renowned EDM artists, Tomorrowland's momentous NYE celebration featured the likes of Major LazerDavid GuettaMartin GarrixArmin van BuurenTchamiDuck Sauce, Snoop Dogg's DJ SnoopadelicDiplo, Boys Noize, and CamelPhat, among others. This impressive lineup was assembled and dispersed across four immaculately designed stages: Melodia, Atmosphere, Planaxis and Pulse. You can take a closer look at each stage here.

It is astounding that each stage was fully computer generated and did not exist at the time of recording. The artists performed their sets in front of a green screen in advance, of course, so that their performances could be interpolated with the incredible visual elements that were present during the experience. The elements that were incorporated afterwards—including sounds of the audience cheering, singing and chanting along to the music—made the celebration feel as lifelike as possible.

Quite possibly the most anticipated performance of all was the set from Dutch superstar DJ and music producer Martin Garrix. The young gun showcased a plethora of new music that he and his STMPD RCRDS label had been teasing leading up to the event, as well as iconic anthems of yesteryear his fans know and love. 

The digital celebration encompassed nearly everything a dance music fan could hope for with an event of this magnitude, all while being safe and socially distanced. Those who purchased an On-Demand Pass are able to watch any individual DJ set up until January 14th, 2021.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland

Related

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland is Planning a New Years Eve Virtual Festival

According to reports, the brand's "Around the World" concept didn't turn a profit, but organizers aren't giving up quite yet.

Beats Antique
EVENTS

Spend Your New Year's Eve in a Trippy Virtual Mushroom with Beats Antique

A New Year’s Eve extravaganza that will make for a wild, wonky and magical entry into 2021.

Tomorrowland Around The World
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Formally Announces 2020 Virtual NYE Festival: See the Full Lineup

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, and many more are primed for DJ sets.

tomorrowland digital
EVENTS

Belgium's Tomorrowland Festival is Going Virtual

Belgium's biggest music festival will take place via the worldwide web in 2020.

Steve Aoki, Halsey, BTS, Lauv
EVENTS

Steve Aoki, Halsey, and Lauv to Join BTS for New Year's Eve Streaming Event

The Weverse-powered performance will also feature sets from Lee Hyun, GFriend, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Tomorrowland main stage
EVENTS

Drive-In Event Set to Broadcast Tomorrowland's Virtual Edition with Festival-Grade Production This Weekend

Tomorrowland is (sort of) coming to New Jersey.

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Shares Cryptic Countdown to NYE Virtual Festival

After its historic debut earlier this summer, Tomorrowland Around The World is making a comeback.

Cirez D Eric Prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Unveils New [CELL.] Stage for Tomorrowland's Virtual Festival

Eric Prydz does it again.