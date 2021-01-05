Tomorrowland by the Numbers: Fans from 151 Countries Tuned Into First-Ever Virtual NYE Edition

Last week, millions of fans around the world tuned into Tomorrowland's debut NYE event and danced their way into 2021.

Following July's virtual Tomorrowland Around The World event, the iconic festival brand assembled 25 of the world's biggest dance music artists for another streaming event to close out an unprecedented year. Martin Garrix, Diplo, Armin van Buuren, and many more took to the festival's stunning computer-generated stages, creating an immersive environment unlike any other.

Martin Garrix at Tomorrowland's virtual NYE festival. Tomorrowland

By the numbers, Tomorrowland brought fans from 151 countries together to celebrate. The artists performed a combined time of 21.5 hours and jammed out to 450 unique tracks. Artists gave fans a healthy dose of what's on the horizon in the new year, dropping a combined 65 unreleased IDs.

What was the most played track of the festival, you ask? It was Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," which saw a massive resurgence in popularity after appearing in one of the year's most viral TikTok clips.

Those who would still like to catch what they missed have the opportunity to purchase Tomorrowland on-demand passes. The ticket allows purchasers to watch every set from the festival until January 14th, 2021.

