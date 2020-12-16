Watch the Dazzling Trailer for Tomorrowland's First-Ever Virtual NYE Festival

With only 15 days to go, the anticipation for Tomorrowland's first-ever NYE virtual festival is bubbling over.

Tomorrowland has unveiled the official trailer for the show, fanning the flames of the excitement surrounding the massive digital fest. Organizers are pulling out all the stops for the show, which has the potential to solidify itself as the biggest livestreams of the year at the eleventh hour.

The minds behind the famed festival brand meticulously designed four digital stages in NAOZ, the brand new virtual world that Tomorrowland's 3D artists developed specifically for the occasion. In true Tomorrowland fashion, they have recruited a staggering lineup for the event, which will feature DJ sets from world-class EDM artists such as Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Diplo, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, and many more.

Check out the trailer below.

Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration will be adapted to all 27 timezones around the world from 20:00 to 3:00 (8PM to 3AM) local time. We broke down each stage for you here, including who is playing where.

You can check out the full lineup below. For more information about tickets and packages to Tomorrowland's first-ever NYE edition, head here.

