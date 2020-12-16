Watch the Dazzling Trailer for Tomorrowland's First-Ever Virtual NYE Festival

Watch the Dazzling Trailer for Tomorrowland's First-Ever Virtual NYE Festival

With only 15 days to go, the anticipation for Tomorrowland's NYE debut is spilling over.
Author:
Publish date:

Tomorrowland

With only 15 days to go, the anticipation for Tomorrowland's first-ever NYE virtual festival is bubbling over.

Tomorrowland has unveiled the official trailer for the show, fanning the flames of the excitement surrounding the massive digital fest. Organizers are pulling out all the stops for the show, which has the potential to solidify itself as the biggest livestreams of the year at the eleventh hour.

The minds behind the famed festival brand meticulously designed four digital stages in NAOZ, the brand new virtual world that Tomorrowland's 3D artists developed specifically for the occasion. In true Tomorrowland fashion, they have recruited a staggering lineup for the event, which will feature DJ sets from world-class EDM artists such as Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Diplo, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, and many more.

Check out the trailer below.

Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration will be adapted to all 27 timezones around the world from 20:00 to 3:00 (8PM to 3AM) local time. We broke down each stage for you here, including who is playing where.

You can check out the full lineup below. For more information about tickets and packages to Tomorrowland's first-ever NYE edition, head here.

Tomorrowland+31.12.2020+-+line-up+-+1

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland

Related

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Releases Tickets and Packages for NYE Virtual Festival, Shares Stage Preview

Tickets to Tomorrowland's first-ever NYE virtual festival are on sale now.

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Shares Cryptic Countdown to NYE Virtual Festival

After its historic debut earlier this summer, Tomorrowland Around The World is making a comeback.

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Want to Know How Tomorrowland Pulled Off Its First-Ever Virtual Festival? Watch Their Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Check out exclusive interviews and never-before-seen photos and footage from Tomorrowland's historic virtual music festival.

Tomorrowland Around The World
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Formally Announces 2020 Virtual NYE Festival: See the Full Lineup

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, and many more are primed for DJ sets.

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Shows Off First Look At Jaw-Dropping NYE Virtual Festival Stages

Tomorrowland has developed four lavish stage setups for its second virtual festival.

matin garrix
EVENTS

Martin Garrix is Playing "So Much Unreleased Music" at Tomorrowland's NYE Festival

Martin Garrix is planning on saving 2020 at the eleventh hour.

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Watch the Official Tomorrowland Around The World Aftermovie

Tomorrowland's virtual edition has come and gone, but the buzz is far from over.

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Shares Sneak Peak Into Virtual Festival, Drops Lineup Featuring Martin Garrix, David Guetta, More

Tomorrowland organizers also unveiled a sneak peek into the magical world of their first virtual fest.