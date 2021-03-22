Martin Solveig and Kungs are Streaming a DJ Set Atop the French Alps for Tomorrowland Winter

Ofenbach and Klingande will join the pair for what promises to be a breathtaking streaming event.
Since the 2021 edition of Tomorrowland Winter was frozen by the icy bite of COVID-19, the iconic festival brand is going virtual.

In lieu of the the snowy festival utopia, which debuted in 2019, Tomorrowland is hosting a one-of-a-kind streaming event live from Alpe d’Huez, a scenic ski resort situated in the Central French Western Alps. On Thursday, March 25th, they will air a series of live performances from the resort, which they transformed "into a stunning concert venue for a magical winter wonderland."

Tomorrowland Winter organizers have tapped an all-French lineup for the festivities, recruiting dance music superstars Martin Solveig and Kungs, who will perform a collaborative DJ set for the first time ever. Joining them at a skyscraping elevation of 6,889 feet for the 2.5-hour show will be French compatriots Ofenbach and Klingande.

Tribute+to+Tomorrowland+Winter

"The COVID-19 pandemic made us realize how precious small things are," Solveig said. "We’re on top of the world here at Alpe d’Huez and feel very lucky to be part of this."

"I’m working on a lot of new music at the moment," added Kungs, who said he's debuting a new song during the stream and planning to release an album sometime after summer 2021. "The vibe of the album I’m working on is really happy and positive."

You can tune into the virtual Tomorrowland Winter event on Thursday, March 25th at 16:00 CET (11AM ET, 8AM PT), exclusively on Tomorrowland's website.

