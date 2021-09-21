Tomorrowland Winter 2021 Reveals First Artists: See the Phase 1 Lineup

Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and more will perform at the festival, set to take place March 19-26, 2022.

After revealing the 2022 dates last month, Tomorrowland Winter has finally unveiled the first phase lineup for the upcoming festival.

Featured on the lineup are some of the most sought-after DJs in the world, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Martin Solveig, and more. Fans will get to experience each of these sets in the unique setting of the snow-capped French Alps, making Tomorrowland Winter one of the most unique festival experiences out there. While the firepower is certainly already there, this is only a small sample of what's shaping up to be an incredible lineup.

Tomorrowland Winter 2022 Phase 1 Lineup c/o Press

Tomorrowland Winter contends for the crown as one of the most coveted dance music festivals in the world, lasting an entire week at an altitude of over 2,100 meters. For the 2022 edition, they've created a brand new covered and heated mainstage to ensure fans can dance the night away comfortably. Attendees will also be able to ski, snowboard, and take part in other winter activities all while listening to their favorite artists.

Tomorrowland Winter is set to take place on March 19th through 26th, 2022. Tickets go on sale on September 25th. Those eagerly awaiting to attend the festival can find tickets here.

