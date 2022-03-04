Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, More to Perform at Tomorrowland's 2022 Winter Edition

Over 100 DJs and 18,000 ravers are set to heat up the snowcapped mountains of southeastern France this month.

Tomorrowland Winter is slated for March 19th to 26th. An offshoot of the iconic Belgian dance music festival, the weeklong event takes place at the Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski, an idyllic ski resort situated in the heart of the Central French Western Alps.

In typical Tomorrowland fashion, organizers have once again recruited a stellar lineup of electronic music's finest. Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies, Netsky, Anfisa Letyago, Vintage Culture, Martin Solveig and many more will perform at this year's fest.

During the day, attendees can ski and snowboard on the range's top-rated slopes, as well as take in a variety of DJ sets at multiple stages until sundown. The fest will then kick into high gear in the Alpe d’Huez valley thanks to a brand new, tented and heated Mainstage, where ravers can stay warm and dance the night away.

Check out the full lineup below and weeklong schedule here.

