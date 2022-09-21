Skip to main content
First Wave of Artists Revealed for Tomorrowland Winter 2023

Fille Roelants

There's no skating around Tomorrowland Winter 2023's lineup. 

Organizers of the French offshoot of the iconic dance music festival have announced its first phase of artists. Tomorrowland Winter 2023 will feature a slew of the world's top DJs and electronic music producers, including Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Netsky, Lost Frequencies and many more. They'll perform across eight different stages, two of which are new.

The blissful fest will take place at the French ski resort and mountains of Alpe d'Huez between March 18th to 25th. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy skiing, snowboarding and jaw-dropping views of the French Alps.

Those who don't want to hit the slopes will be able to enjoy Tomorrowland Winter through a variety of activities that don't involve skiing or snowboarding, like dog-sledding, paragliding and snowmobile rides.

Tomorrowland Winter 2023 Phase One Lineup Announcement Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Lost Frequencies, Netsky

Tomorrowland Winter 2023 phase one lineup.

"After playing at Tomorrowland Belgium a few times and experiencing so many amazing moments, it's time for me to play Tomorrowland Winter," Brazilian techno star ANNA said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I've been wanting to play for so long and it's finally happening. I am very excited to experience this winter magic."

The Tomorrowland Winter Simulator allows prospective attendees to begin picking and choosing their ideal travel packages. Visitors can map out flights, buses and transports, as well as lodging options that best suit their needs.

Passes for Tomorrowland Winter 2023 will go on sale here on Saturday, October 1st. All packages include lift and ski passes as well as a regular festival ticket.

