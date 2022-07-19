Here Are the Top 10 Unreleased IDs From the First Weekend of Tomorrowland 2022
Tomorrowland's hotly anticipated return saw the world's top DJs pulling out all the stops in order to make a splash during opening weekend.
As one of the biggest festival platforms, Tomorrowland has consistently been a testbed for the world's biggest electronic dance music artists to preview their latest and greatest tracks, and this year was certainly no exception.
Check out the top 10 IDs from the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2022 below, and be sure to keep your ear to the ground for more unreleased music during the festival's livestream.
Martin Garrix - ID
Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, Maddix - Revolution
Marshmello & Ray Volpe - ID
Hardwell & Will Sparks - Twisted
Anyma & Chris Avantgarde - Consciousness (Eric Prydz Remix)
Here Are the Top 10 Unreleased IDs From the First Weekend of Tomorrowland 2022
Alesso - ID
Sick Individuals - Fireflies
Hardwell & Sub Zero Project - Judgement Day
Joel Corry & Becky Hill - History
Chicago - Hard to Say I'm Sorry (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x W&W Remix)
