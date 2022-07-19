Skip to main content

Here Are the Top 10 Unreleased IDs From the First Weekend of Tomorrowland 2022

Dance music artists made a splash at Tomorrowland, dropping a trove of unreleased music.

Tomorrowland's hotly anticipated return saw the world's top DJs pulling out all the stops in order to make a splash during opening weekend. 

As one of the biggest festival platforms, Tomorrowland has consistently been a testbed for the world's biggest electronic dance music artists to preview their latest and greatest tracks, and this year was certainly no exception. 

Check out the top 10 IDs from the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2022 below, and be sure to keep your ear to the ground for more unreleased music during the festival's livestream.

Martin Garrix - ID

Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, Maddix - Revolution

Marshmello & Ray Volpe - ID

Hardwell & Will Sparks - Twisted

Anyma & Chris Avantgarde - Consciousness (Eric Prydz Remix)

Alesso - ID

Sick Individuals - Fireflies

Hardwell & Sub Zero Project - Judgement Day

Joel Corry & Becky Hill - History

Chicago - Hard to Say I'm Sorry (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x W&W Remix)

