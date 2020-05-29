Stay Home: The Top EDM Livestreams of the Weekend [May 29-31]

COVID-19 ripped our beloved festivals and concerts from our clutches, but it couldn't take away the spirit of the dance community, who have been able to rave at home in their pajamas thanks to a slew of incredible livestream events.
Check out a list of this weekend's best livestreams below, including Dillon Francis and Diplo's latest virtual house party and the second edition of David Guetta's "United At Home" charity stream, which follows a wildly successful inaugural event that raised over $750,000 for COVID-19 relief.
Couch Lands "Virtual Stage"
Artists: Doctor P, Ghastly, FuntCase, Boogie T
When: Saturday, May 30th, 2PM PST (5PM ET)
Where to watch: Twitch (Lost Lands)
"United At Home" Charity Livestream Event
Artists: David Guetta
When: Saturday, May 30th, 4PM PST (7PM ET)
Where to watch: YouTube (David Guetta)
City Hearts Festival
Artists: Walker & Royce, Blond:ish, Soul Clap, Ardalan
When: Thursday, May 28th to Sunday, May 31st
Where to watch: Twitch (Desert Hearts)
STMPD RCRDS Festival
Artists: TV Noise, Loopers, Matt Nash, Osrin
When: Saturday, May 30th, 7AM PST (10AM ET)
Where to watch: YouTube (STMPD RCRDS)
Coronight Fever
Artists: Dillon Francis B2B Diplo
When: Saturday, May 30th, 8PM PST (11PM ET)
Where to watch: Twitch (Mad Decent)
Ministry of Sound Weekender
Artists: Diplo, MK, A-Trak, Pete Tong
When: Friday, May 29th to Saturday, May 30th
Where to watch: YouTube (Ministry of Sound)
Spinnin’ Records x 1001Tracklists ID Sessions
Artists: BROHUG, MORTEN, Dannic, Magnificence
When: Friday, May 29th, 9AM PST (12PM ET)
Where to watch: Where to watch: YouTube (Spinnin' Records)
Dreamstate Satellite Series Livestream
Artists: Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Ilan Bluestone, Marco V
When: Saturday, May 30th, 8PM PST (11PM ET)
Where to watch: YouTube (Insomniac)