Skip to main content
Two Friends Are Celebrating a Decade of "Big Bootie Mix" With New Music Festival, Big Bootie Land

Two Friends Are Celebrating a Decade of "Big Bootie Mix" With New Music Festival, Big Bootie Land

Two Friends are planning to take the festival to multiple cities following its premiere in Boston.

c/o Press

Two Friends are planning to take the festival to multiple cities following its premiere in Boston.

Two Friends are gearing up to release the 22nd volume of their fan-favorite "Big Bootie Mix" series. But this time around, it'll look a bit different.

The beloved dance music duo have announced a new curated music festival, Big Bootie Land Festival, where they'll debut the mix for a live audience in Boston this fall.

Two Friends have built up their career around their ingenious "Big Bootie Mix" series, which playfully interpolates modern dance music with old contemporary hits and unreleased edits. The series once even received a shoutout from CNN.

"[We] could not be more excited to finally debut the inaugural Big Bootie Land Festival," Two Friends said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "The first Big Bootie Mix was released 10 years ago, and now 21 volumes later... it's finally time to take everything to the next level."

Two Friends will up the ante at the new festival with rambunctious production and a stellar supporting lineup, which includes Surf Mesa, Łaszewo and charlieonafriday. They've stated the festival will make stops in different cities, the first of which will take place at Boston's brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday, October 14th.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

X&G
NEWS

Renowned Bass Music Duo X&G Announce Split After 8 Years

"It's time to table X&G for now and chase what feels right for us individually."

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago
two friends
EVENTS

Two Friends Are Celebrating a Decade of "Big Bootie Mix" With New Music Festival, Big Bootie Land

Two Friends are planning to take the festival to multiple cities following its premiere in Boston.

By Lennon Cihak5 hours ago
SG Lewis
EVENTS

SG Lewis Announces First North American Tour In Three Years

The 20-date run will be in addition to upcoming performances at Splash House in Palm Springs, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Portola Festival in San Francisco.

By Rachel Kupfer19 hours ago

Two Friends will also bring their fan-favorite characters Big Bootie Man, Assless Jack and Fanny Applebottom to life during their performance.

Big Bootie Land Two Friends Boston MA 2022

Two Friends Big Bootie Land Boston, MA October 14th. 

"Our plan is to choose a new city for each Big Bootie Land, and we could not have chosen a more deserving city to host the first Big Bootie Land," Two Friends added. "Boston has shown so much love to us over the years, and we're so excited to transform the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway into the Big Bootie Universe like it has never been seen before. Welcome to Big Bootie Land."

Pre-sale passes are available starting July 13th and GA tickets will go on sale at 10AM PT on Friday, July 15th.

FOLLOW TWO FRIENDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/twofriendsmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/twofriendsmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/twofriendsmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2NlwPct

Tags
terms:
FestivalMixTwo FriendsSurf MesaBoston

Related

The Chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers get Their 'Break Up Every Night' Remixed by Two Friends

Two Friends remixed The Chainsmokers' 'Break Up Every Night.'

Two Friends
MUSIC RELEASES

Two Friends Get Tropical In Latest Dim Mak Release, "Looking At You"

Here's "Looking At You," Two Friends.

Two Friends promo photo
MUSIC RELEASES

TWO FRIENDS Get Wild in Their Music Video for "Take It Off"

Get ready to patrol with TWO FRIENDS.

Two Friends - Press Photo for "Dollar Menu" EP on Dim Mak Records (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Two Friends Offer Fans a Taste from the "Dollar Menu" with Dim Mak Records

Two Friends make their debut on Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records with the release of "Dollar Menu" featuring Dani Poppitt.

Two Friends
MUSIC RELEASES

Two Friends Wish You "No Drama" with Latest Single

The duo's latest single, "No Drama" featuring Kid Quill, is out via Lowly.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
EVENTS

New Florida Music Festival Announces Lineup With deadmau5, Marshmello, RL Grime, More

The inaugural Thunder Beats Festival will take place April 22-24, 2022.

BAND AID ARTWORK
MUSIC RELEASES

TWO FRIENDS Show Us the Harsh Reality of a Rebound with New Single "BANDAID" [LISTEN]

We've all needed a BANDAID post breakup

Two Friends and Blink-182
MUSIC RELEASES

Two Friends Remix Blink 182's Greatest Hit "All The Small Things"

Two Friends put their own spin on Blink-182's pop punk classic.