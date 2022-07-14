Two Friends Are Celebrating a Decade of "Big Bootie Mix" With New Music Festival, Big Bootie Land

Two Friends are gearing up to release the 22nd volume of their fan-favorite "Big Bootie Mix" series. But this time around, it'll look a bit different.

The beloved dance music duo have announced a new curated music festival, Big Bootie Land Festival, where they'll debut the mix for a live audience in Boston this fall.

Two Friends have built up their career around their ingenious "Big Bootie Mix" series, which playfully interpolates modern dance music with old contemporary hits and unreleased edits. The series once even received a shoutout from CNN.

"[We] could not be more excited to finally debut the inaugural Big Bootie Land Festival," Two Friends said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "The first Big Bootie Mix was released 10 years ago, and now 21 volumes later... it's finally time to take everything to the next level."

Two Friends will up the ante at the new festival with rambunctious production and a stellar supporting lineup, which includes Surf Mesa, Łaszewo and charlieonafriday. They've stated the festival will make stops in different cities, the first of which will take place at Boston's brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday, October 14th.

Two Friends will also bring their fan-favorite characters Big Bootie Man, Assless Jack and Fanny Applebottom to life during their performance.

Two Friends Big Bootie Land Boston, MA October 14th. c/o Press

"Our plan is to choose a new city for each Big Bootie Land, and we could not have chosen a more deserving city to host the first Big Bootie Land," Two Friends added. "Boston has shown so much love to us over the years, and we're so excited to transform the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway into the Big Bootie Universe like it has never been seen before. Welcome to Big Bootie Land."

Pre-sale passes are available starting July 13th and GA tickets will go on sale at 10AM PT on Friday, July 15th.

FOLLOW TWO FRIENDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/twofriendsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/twofriendsmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/twofriendsmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2NlwPct