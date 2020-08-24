Ubbi Dubbi Announces 2021 Lineup, Cancellation of Joint Festival with Freaky Deaky

After Ubbi Dubbi Festival organizers Disco Donnie Presents announced a joint event with Freaky Deaky, fans were chomping at the bit to attend the Halloween-themed Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky festival. Back in June, representatives from the newly minted fest dropped a staggering first phase of the festival's inaugural lineup, which featured deadmau5, Excision, Zeds Dead, Galantis, and many more.

Fast-forward to today, when organizers cancelled the festival due to the unwavering impact of COVID-19. They shared an official statement via a blog post, writing that they explored "the best health technologies available." "Observing the state regulatory environment, and using the best science- & health-based information available to us, we have determined it is unsafe to produce Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky as originally planned, given the prolonged and unpredictable state of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads.

"The event is now canceled," it continues. "We understand this update is disappointing, but the safety of the attendees, artists, and staff will always remain our number one priority." You can read the official announcement from Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky in full here.

Those who purchased Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky tickets will automatically have their passes transferred to Ubbi Dubbi 2021. The festival is also honoring refund requests, which can be made here. Disco Donnie tweeted that ticket-holders "can get a refund at any point" and he "won't make you jump through hoops or charge you crazy restocking fees either."

In a corresponding move, Ubbi Dubbi organizers also announced the festival's dates and lineup for its 2021 edition, which is set to take place April 24th and 25th with Illenium, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Zomboy, and many more. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 25th and can be purchased via Ubbi Dubbi's official website.

