First "Dedicated Socially Distanced Music Venue"in the UK to Open in Newcastle

Newcastle upon Tyne in northern England is set to be the home of the country's first dedicated socially distanced music venue. Up to 2,500 people will be able to experience live music once again when it opens this summer. Named Virgin Money Unity Arena, the new venue takes the foundation of a drive-in theater and transforms it into a unique live music experience.

As shown in the picture below, attendees will have their own private space to dance and take in the show as they please without being confined to a car.

Owners state that each car will be parked a safe distance apart and from there, fans will be guided to their own properly-spaced section of the venue. The process is further detailed on the official Virgin Money Unity Arena website and in a recent tweet.

Cars will be parked safely 2 metre distance from each other and attendees will be guided to their own private viewing area, again with a 2 metre area around them, so you can be rest assured that you will enjoy the experience of the performance with a safe distance from other guests around you. Entry will be checked via license plate to ensure no interaction is needed between venue staff and customers. All food orders will be made on a collection or delivery basis to further reduce interaction with staff.

They also explain more of the ways they hope to keep fans safe, including staff health and safety training, sanitizer stations around the venue, and on-site medical staff, among other precautions. Moreover, some free tickets will be made available to the country's healthcare and frontline workers as a token of gratitude for their work in the fight against COVID-19.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena is set to open sometime this summer and the lineup for this season's shows will be announced on Tuesday, July 7th. For more information on the new venue, head over to their website here.