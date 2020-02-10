Darude Announced as Headliner for Ultimate 90s Rave Festival in Edinburgh

There's a new event on the horizon for those who miss the days of dance music past. Putting the hits from three decades ago on full display, The Ultimate 90s Rave is shaping up to be the premier gathering for nostalgic ravers. To the excitement of future attendees, it was just announced that one of the most notable names in dance music history, Darude, will headline the large-scale event.

Considering the "Sandstorm" producer's legacy, it makes perfect sense to have him lead the charge. For the 12-hour rave, they have five stages set up with over 70 performers including Force and Styles, Patrick Prins, DJ Quicksilver, and many more. On the production side of things, the organizers promise "unparalleled production, mind-blowing acoustics, SFX, visuals, and lasers" to elevate the trip down memory lane.

The Ultimate 90s Rave takes place on Saturday, April 4th at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Tickets are on sale now. For more information on the event, you can check out their official website.

H/T: DJ Mag

FOLLOW DARUDE

Facebook: facebook.com/darude

Instagram: instagram.com/darude

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/darude