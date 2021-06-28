Ultra Europe Organizers Pull the Plug on 2021 Festival, Announce 2022 Dates

A statement shared by organizers mentions that ticket-holders will soon receive an email with "refund conditions."

The organizers of Ultra Europe have abandoned the festival's planned 2021 dates, citing the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place this summer at Croatia's Poljud Stadium and feature performances from Armin van Buuren, Marshmello, and David Guetta, among others, took to social media to share an official statement.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 official government safety measures, specifically in relation to mass gatherings, the 8th edition of Ultra Europe has been rescheduled to July 8, 9 and 10, 2022," the statement reads.

Total Croatia News reports that the country of Croatia has registered 23 cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in five counties. According to Krunoslav Capak, the Director of the Croatian Institute of Public Health, stricter epidemiological measures may soon be instated.

Passes will remain valid and can be rolled over to next year's event. The statement does not overtly state that organizers will be accepting refund requests, instead mentioning that ticket-holders will soon receive an email with "refund conditions."

Ultra has been under fire since the onset of the pandemic for its alleged refusal to issue refunds following the cancellation of its flagship Miami event. A March 2020 email sent to prospective attendees at the time offered a number of benefits and credits in lieu of refunds.

A Florida law firm ultimately filed a class action suit against the City of Miami and Event Entertainment Group, the organizers of Ultra Music Festival. The eight-count lawsuit alleges that Ultra "engaged in unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices" in its promotion of the festival, and that they should be held liable for "taking individuals’ money to attend said advertised festival, cancelling the festival, and then failing to provide ticket purchasers with the option of receiving a refund."

For more information on Ultra Europe, visit the event's official website.

