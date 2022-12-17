Skip to main content
Ultra Australia 2023 to Feature Hardwell, Sub Zero Project and More

The one-day festival will return to Melbourne in the spring.

c/o Ultra

Ultra has revealed the first wave of festival headliners for its 2023 offshoot in Australia.

Returning to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for one day next spring, the festival is set to welcome a group of high-profile electronic artists to its four stages.

The fest will feature Ultra legend Hardwell, who will be taking the stage in Australia for his first performance there since 2014. Also on tap are sets from Sub Zero Project, Darren Styles, Deborah De Luca and Timmy Trumpet. The event will also boast dance performances from the Ultra Angels.

Ultra Australia is scheduled for April 15th, 2023. You can purchase tickets here.

ULTRA Australia
EVENTS

By Mikala Lugen
Moore Kismet - EZoo2022 - brphotoco 01
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Moore Kismet, Valentino Khan, D-Block & S-Te-Fan and More [12/16/22]

New major releases include tracks from Tsu Nami, ROSSY, BIJOU and more.

By Koji Aiken
Justice
MUSIC RELEASES

Justice Share "Anniversary Edition" of Influential Debut Album, "†"

Featuring new demos and a collaboration with Logic, the deluxe edition of "Cross" was released in honor of the 15th anniversary of the French duo's iconic debut.

By Nick Yopko
Ultra Australia 2023 phase 1 lineup.

Ultra Australia 2023 phase 1 lineup.

