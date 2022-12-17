Ultra Australia 2023 to Feature Hardwell, Sub Zero Project and More
Ultra has revealed the first wave of festival headliners for its 2023 offshoot in Australia.
Returning to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for one day next spring, the festival is set to welcome a group of high-profile electronic artists to its four stages.
The fest will feature Ultra legend Hardwell, who will be taking the stage in Australia for his first performance there since 2014. Also on tap are sets from Sub Zero Project, Darren Styles, Deborah De Luca and Timmy Trumpet. The event will also boast dance performances from the Ultra Angels.
Ultra Australia is scheduled for April 15th, 2023. You can purchase tickets here.
Ultra Australia 2023 to Feature Hardwell, Sub Zero Project and More
