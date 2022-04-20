Skip to main content
Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, More to DJ at Ultra's New Waterfront Music Festival In Spain

The debut of Ultra Beach Costa del Sol is scheduled for mid-August 2022.

Marenostrum Fuengirola (via Facebook)

Coming soon to the beautiful beaches of Spain is a new music festival from the minds behind Ultra.

Ultra Beach Costa del Sol will officially debut this summer at Marenostrum Fuengirola, a scenic waterfront venue in Málaga. Originally scheduled for 2020—like many events around the world—the inaugural fest was ultimately postponed after organizers were forced to pull the plug due to the impact of COVID-19.

Now, they're preparing for liftoff after revealing the first phase of the lineup for the single-day festival. Taking over the recently-announced Ultra Beach and Resistance stages are Adam Beyer, Afrojack, KSHMR and Oliver Heldens. More artists will be announced in further phases closer to the date of Ultra Beach Costa del Sol.

Phase One lineup for the debut Ultra Beach Costa del Sol festival.

Ryan Fieret Syzz Dash Berlin Frontman
NEWS

Dash Berlin Reveal New Frontman Following Four-Year Legal Battle

Dash Berlin's Sebastiaan Molijn said the band's new frontman has "opened up a whole new musical horizon."

By Lennon Cihak31 minutes ago
Martin Garrix and Drew Taggart
NEWS

Martin Garrix Spotted In the Studio With Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

The duo shared pictures and videos of their time spent in Garrix's home country of the Netherlands.

By Nick Yopko57 minutes ago

The Spanish electronic music festival is the most recent entry in the Ultra Beach series. Ultra Worldwide hosted Ultra Beach-branded events in Bali and Croatia in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Ultra Beach Costa Del Sol is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th. Tickets to the inaugural festival go on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 5PM CET.

You can learn more and register for the pre-sale here.

