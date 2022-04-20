Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, More to DJ at Ultra's New Waterfront Music Festival In Spain

Coming soon to the beautiful beaches of Spain is a new music festival from the minds behind Ultra.

Ultra Beach Costa del Sol will officially debut this summer at Marenostrum Fuengirola, a scenic waterfront venue in Málaga. Originally scheduled for 2020—like many events around the world—the inaugural fest was ultimately postponed after organizers were forced to pull the plug due to the impact of COVID-19.

Now, they're preparing for liftoff after revealing the first phase of the lineup for the single-day festival. Taking over the recently-announced Ultra Beach and Resistance stages are Adam Beyer, Afrojack, KSHMR and Oliver Heldens. More artists will be announced in further phases closer to the date of Ultra Beach Costa del Sol.

Phase One lineup for the debut Ultra Beach Costa del Sol festival. Ultra Beach Costa del Sol

The Spanish electronic music festival is the most recent entry in the Ultra Beach series. Ultra Worldwide hosted Ultra Beach-branded events in Bali and Croatia in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Ultra Beach Costa Del Sol is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th. Tickets to the inaugural festival go on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 5PM CET.

You can learn more and register for the pre-sale here.

FOLLOW ULTRA BEACH COSTA DEL SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/ultrabeachspain

Twitter: twitter.com/ultrabeachspain

Instagram: instagram.com/ultrabeachspain