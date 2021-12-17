Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Nina Kraviz, More to Headline Ultra Europe 2022
Just weeks after announcing the lineup of its flagship music festival in Miami, Ultra is looking to dominate 2022 after sharing a massive first phase of artists for its European edition.
The organizers of the iconic dance music festival brand have announced a slew of major DJs to perform at Ultra Europe, which is scheduled for July 8-10 at Park Mladeži in Split, Croatia. Headliners include Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Adam Beyer, Alesso, Afrojack, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Richie Hawtin, and more.
Ultra Europe 2022 will also feature the brand's underground RESISTANCE concept, which showcases house and techno music.
Along with virtually every music festival in the world, the 2020 iteration of Ultra Europe was abandoned in May of that year due to the impact of COVID-19. The event met the same fate the following year after a spread of the virus' Delta variant precipitated a restriction on large gatherings from the Croatian government.
You can purchases tickets here and check out the party schedule below.
Destination ULTRA 2022 Schedule
July 7th – Destination ULTRA Opening Party, Split
July 8-10th – ULTRA Europe at Park Mladeži Stadium, Split
July 11th – Brač Regatta at 585 Club, Bol, Brač
July 12th – ULTRA Beach at Carpe Diem Beach Club, Pakleni Islands, Hvar
July 12th – RESISTANCE Hvar at Carpe Diem Beach Club, Pakleni Islands, Hvar
July 13th – Destination ULTRA Closing Party at Fort George, Vis
