Skip to main content
Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022

Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022

Ultra Europe 2022 boasts headlining DJ sets from Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Tiësto, Alesso and many more.

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Europe 2022 boasts headlining DJ sets from Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Tiësto, Alesso and many more.

As the return of Ultra Europe looms just one day away, the festival's organizers have revealed its set times and three-day schedule.

And with DJ sets on tap from the game's biggest players, like Hardwell, Martin Garrix and Amelie Lens, the event's 2022 programming is bound to lead to some tough decisions for ravers. There's going to be more scheduling conflicts than a divorce attorney's office.

Ultra Europe returns to Split, Croatia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, beginning July 8th. Check out the set times festival map below.

Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 8

FW4vZAcXoAIEhlV
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ultra europe
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022

Ultra Europe 2022 boasts headlining DJ sets from Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Tiësto, Alesso and many more.

By EDM.com Staffjust now
electric forest
EVENTS

Electric Forest Partners With Planned Parenthood For 2023 Ticket Giveaway

The decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade was revealed during the festival's run this year in Rothbury, Michigan.

By Rachel Kupfer58 minutes ago
SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis' New Double-Single Was Inspired By Daft Punk's "Discovery": Listen

"Missing You" and "Something About Your Love" interpolate 70s and 80s club music with the techniques Daft Punk used on the keys and drums of "Discovery."

By Rachel Kupfer1 hour ago

Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 9

FW4vZB0X0AMXtm7

Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 10

FW4vZCgWIAIAECM

Ultra Europe 2022 Festival Map

FWmG0QCWAAEBfRm

FOLLOW ULTRA EUROPE:

Website: ultraeurope.com
Facebook: facebook.com/UltraEurope
Twitter: twitter.com/UltraEurope
Instagram: instagram.com/ultraeurope

Related

ultra europe
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Nina Kraviz, More to Headline Ultra Europe 2022

Ultra Europe 2022 will also feature the brand's fan-favorite RESISTANCE concept.

ultra-europe-lineup-1
EVENTS

Ultra Europe Organizers Pull the Plug on 2021 Festival, Announce 2022 Dates

A statement shared by organizers mentions that ticket-holders will soon receive an email with "refund conditions."

A photo from the 2018 edition of Ultra Europe in Split, Croatia.
EVENTS

Phase 3 Lineup Announced for the 2019 Edition of Ultra Europe

The Chainsmokers, Rezz and more have been added to this year's Ultra Europe roster.

An overhead shot of fireworks going off during the 2019 edition of Ultra Europe in Split, Croatia.
EVENTS

Ultra Europe Breaks Attendance Records, Announces 2020 Event

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 edition of Ultra Europe.

sahara-tent-at-coachella
EVENTS

Here Are Your Coachella 2022 Set Times

Ultra Europe Cover Photo
EVENTS

Ultra Europe Drops Phase 2 of Lineup Featuring Alesso, The Chainsmokers and More

Ultra Europe locks in a massive 2019 lineup.

Ultra Europe
NEWS

Ultra Europe 2020 Officially Postponed

Ultra Europe is latest major festival to bite the curb amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultra Europe 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Europe Announces 2020 Phase 1 Lineup

The festival will return to Split, Croatia July 12th-14th.