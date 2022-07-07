Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022
As the return of Ultra Europe looms just one day away, the festival's organizers have revealed its set times and three-day schedule.
And with DJ sets on tap from the game's biggest players, like Hardwell, Martin Garrix and Amelie Lens, the event's 2022 programming is bound to lead to some tough decisions for ravers. There's going to be more scheduling conflicts than a divorce attorney's office.
Ultra Europe returns to Split, Croatia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, beginning July 8th. Check out the set times festival map below.
Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 8
Recommended Articles
Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022
Ultra Europe 2022 boasts headlining DJ sets from Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Tiësto, Alesso and many more.
Electric Forest Partners With Planned Parenthood For 2023 Ticket Giveaway
The decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade was revealed during the festival's run this year in Rothbury, Michigan.
SG Lewis' New Double-Single Was Inspired By Daft Punk's "Discovery": Listen
"Missing You" and "Something About Your Love" interpolate 70s and 80s club music with the techniques Daft Punk used on the keys and drums of "Discovery."
Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 9
Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 10
Ultra Europe 2022 Festival Map
FOLLOW ULTRA EUROPE:
Website: ultraeurope.com
Facebook: facebook.com/UltraEurope
Twitter: twitter.com/UltraEurope
Instagram: instagram.com/ultraeurope