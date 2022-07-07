Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022

As the return of Ultra Europe looms just one day away, the festival's organizers have revealed its set times and three-day schedule.

And with DJ sets on tap from the game's biggest players, like Hardwell, Martin Garrix and Amelie Lens, the event's 2022 programming is bound to lead to some tough decisions for ravers. There's going to be more scheduling conflicts than a divorce attorney's office.

Ultra Europe returns to Split, Croatia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, beginning July 8th. Check out the set times festival map below.

Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 8

Ultra Europe/Twitter

Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 9

Ultra Europe/Twitter

Ultra Europe 2022 Set Times: July 10

Ultra Europe/Twitter

Ultra Europe 2022 Festival Map

Ultra Europe/Twitter

FOLLOW ULTRA EUROPE:

Website: ultraeurope.com

Facebook: facebook.com/UltraEurope

Twitter: twitter.com/UltraEurope

Instagram: instagram.com/ultraeurope