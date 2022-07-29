Martin Garrix, Zedd, Afrojack, More to DJ at the 2022 Return of Ultra Japan

Following two years off, Ultra Japan is back with the first wave of artists for the festival's 2022 return.

Since the event's pandemic-induced hiatus following the 2019 outing, fans have been awaiting the return of Ultra's Japan offshoot. The 2022 event will mark the seventh chapter in the festival's history.

Giving prospective attendees time to prepare their pre-festival playlists, organizers have announced a handful of artists who are set to take the stage in Tokyo this September. Organizers have revealed performances from EDM superstars Martin Garrix, Zedd, Afrojack, KSHMR, Timmy Trumpet and Nicky Romero.

Ultra Japan 2022 Phase One Lineup Ultra Japan

Considering the fact that the festival will host multiple stages over two days, fans can expect many more artists to be announced soon.

The long-awaited return of Ultra Japan is scheduled to take place September 17th and 18th, 2022 at Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park II. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

