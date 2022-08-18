Skip to main content
Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Nicole Moudaber and More Announced for Ultra Korea 2022

Organizers revealed the first wave of artists to appear in Seoul for the 2022 return of Ultra Korea.

Rukes

For the first time since 2019, Ultra is returning to South Korea.

Coming soon to Seoul is the ninth edition of the Ultra Korea EDM festival. After being forced to put the event on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have now revealed the first phase of artists who will be taking the stage.

Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Nicole Moudaber, Adam Beyer, KSHMR, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Sasha and Timmy Trumpet will dazzle the masses at this fall's fest. Ultra has not yet announced the full slate of artists or stage schedule, but more information is expected soon.

Ultra Korea 2022 is scheduled for September 24th and 25, 2022. Check out the lineup below and find more information about Ultra Korea 2022 here.

EVENTS

By Nick Yopko
FEATURES

The 3rd Annual Renegade Burn: Trolling Run Amok or Playa-fied Revolution?

Burning Man is back, so why are people throwing a "Free Burn" anyway?

By Graham Berry
what so not
NEWS

What So Not Wants to DJ at Your House Party

The Aussie's hotly anticipated sophomore album is due out on September 16th.

By Jason Heffler
