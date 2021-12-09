Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, More to Play Ultra 2022's RESISTANCE Island
After a monster phase two lineup announcement for Ultra Music Festival 2022, the landmark EDM event has now announced that its roster will also include the return of its underground brand, RESISTANCE Island.
Originally debuted in 2019, the techno and house showcase will be headlined by the likes of Adam Beyer, CamelPhat, John Summit and Nina Kraviz. It will also see the debut of Carl Cox's three-hour "Hybrid Live" performance, as well as a special stage called the Carl Cox Megastructure.
With its own designated area on the festival grounds, RESISTANCE will be located on the northern perimeter of Ultra's layout. There, German mainstay Boris Brejcha will also step behind the decks of his curated FCKNG SERIOUS stage for his first ever Ultra appearance.
Recommended Articles
Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, More to Play Ultra 2022's RESISTANCE Island
The house and techno showcase will include areas like the Carl Cox Megastructure and waterfront stage, The Cove.
Three Musicians Took 100 Years of Climate Change Data and Turned Them Into Songs
More than 100 years of climate change data across numerous states was compiled and turned into songs.
Kaskade Is Releasing a Reimagined Version of His Iconic "Fire and Ice" Album
This new version is "not to be compared to the original," Kaskade said.
Additional lineup highlights include live sets from Giorgia Angiuli and Reinier Zonneveld, as well as Ultra Miami debut performances from Amelie Lens, Anfisa Letyago, Dom Dolla and Michael Bibi.
You can check out the full RESISTANCE lineup below and purchase festival passes here.
FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra
Twitter: twitter.com/ultra
Instagram: instagram.com/ultra