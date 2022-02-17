Ultra Music Festival Announces 2022 Daily Stage Programming, Closing Sets

The organizers of Ultra Music Festival have revealed the daily stage programming for its momentous return to Miami, as well as the event's massive closing sets.

Kygo and ILLENIUM are set to tie a bow on Ultra's larger-than-life Main Stage with closing performances following DJ sets by David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and more.

The Main Stage will also host Ultra's mysterious final closing act on Sunday. They've remained agonizingly silent on the artist's identity, but all signs point to retired Dutch dance music icon Hardwell, whose 2013 Ultra set has stood the test of time as one of the festival's most iconic.

Ultra Music Festival organizers unveiled the 2022 event's daily stage programming. Reynier Carl

Another surefire highlight of Ultra's 2022 stage programming is the Live Stage, which will host Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, SOFI TUKKER, Oliver Tree and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD, among others. Legendary drum & bass group Pendulum are set to close out the first day.

Carl Cox is primed to close out all three nights of the RESISTANCE Megastructure, where he'll debut his three-hour "Hybrid Live" set on Saturday. The stage is where festival-goers will find all things techno, featuring can't-miss performances by Nina Kraviz, Tale Of Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, ANNA, Amelie Lens and more.

Ultra returns to Miami's Bayfront Park from March 25-27. Check out the full slate of programming below and purchase tickets here.

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Daily Stage Programming

MAIN STAGE

Friday, March 25

Kygo

Martin Garrix

Alesso

FISHER

Timmy Trumpet

Nicky Romero

Frank Walker



Saturday, March 26

ILLENIUM

DJ Snake

Afrojack

Tiësto

Oliver Heldens

Tchami

Jeffrey Sutorius

Sam Feldt

Mykris

Tommie Sunshine



Sunday, March 27

David Guetta

Armin van Buuren

Vintage Culture b2b Claptone

ACRAZE

Vini Vici

Cedric Gervais



LIVE STAGE

Friday, March 25

Pendulum

Alison Wonderland

SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD

Sullivan King

Ookay



Saturday, March 26

KSHMR [The Live Experience]

Madeon

SOFI TUKKER

Gareth Emery [Analog]

Olan

Afrobeta



Sunday, March 27

SLANDER

Oliver Tree

Elohim

Forester



WORLDWIDE STAGE

Friday, March 25 - ASOT Takeover

Armin van Buuren

Armin van Buuren b2b Reinier Zonneveld

Vini Vici

Gareth Emery

Andrew Rayel

Aly & Fila

Sander van Doorn

Avira



Saturday, March 26

Knife Party

Jauz b2b NGHTMRE

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Whethan

4B b2b SAYMYNAME

Slushii

Wax Motif

Mija b2b GG Magree

A Hundred Drums

Ares Carter



Sunday, March 27

Zeds Dead

Seven Lions

GHOST RYDER

Kill The Noise

Krewella

Whipped Cream

Roni Size

Hybrid Minds

Raiden

Metaphysical



RESISTANCE MEGASTRUCTURE

Friday, March 25

Carl Cox

Nina Kraviz

Joseph Capriati

Michael Bibi

Anfisa Letyago



Saturday, March 26

Carl Cox [Hybrid Live]

Tale Of Us

ANNA

Sasha | John Digweed

Dubfire

Giorgia Angiuli [Live]

Brennen Grey



Sunday, March 27

Carl Cox

Adam Beyer

Amelie Lens

Reinier Zonneveld [Live]

Hannes Bieger [Live]

Christopher Coe [Live]

Elio Riso



RESISTANCE COVE

Friday, March 25 - FCKING SERIOUS Takeover

Boris Brejcha

Ann Clue

Moritz Hofbauer

Deniz Bul



Saturday, March 26

Solardo

Camelphat

Nic Fanciulli

Dom Dolla

John Summit

Christian Smith b2b Cristian Varela

Rafa Barrios

NALA



Sunday, March 27

Pan-Pot

Sama' Abdulhadi

Ilario Alicante

Matador

Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio

Popof

Andy Pate b2b Rod B



UMF RADIO

Friday, March 25 - STMPD RCRDS Takeover

Special Guest

Justin Mylo

Julian Jordan

DubVision

Matisse & Sadko

KVSH b2b Pontifexx

Florian Picasso

Matt Nash

Osrin

Infuze



Saturday, March 26 - GUD VIBRATIONS PRESENTS

Nitepunk

Leotrix

Frosttop

Peekaboo

??? b2b ???

Space Laces

Wavedash

William Black

Riot

Kraysh

Saka



Sunday, March 27 - 15 Years DWX

Gammer

Da Tweekaz

Coone Presents 15 YRS DWX

Sub Zero Project

Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme

Darren Styles

Audiofreq

Lil Texas

Darksiderz

Pulsatorz



OASIS STAGE

Friday, March 25

Metaphysical b2b Knowlton Walsh

Wags

Dave Sol

Jimmie Page

DJ Ideal b2b Redux Saints

ZAA

Bebe Breaks

Chico Bandido

Sirchaz and Sofia



Saturday, March 26

Tak Shak

Los De La Vega

Mednas

Festival Nun b2b Die Maschine

Wyzzard

Dabura

Soul Goodman

Richard Fraioli

Lemony Snicketts

Sizemore

Jose Esco

Dmiitri Saidi

Rodrigo Vieira



Sunday, March 27

boiish

Jean Marie

Purple

Omar Deaz

Juno

X-Con

Proxxy B2B Bradley Drop

Muzana

Luca Testa

Ben Spence

