Ultra Music Festival Announces 2022 Daily Stage Programming, Closing Sets
The organizers of Ultra Music Festival have revealed the daily stage programming for its momentous return to Miami, as well as the event's massive closing sets.
Kygo and ILLENIUM are set to tie a bow on Ultra's larger-than-life Main Stage with closing performances following DJ sets by David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and more.
The Main Stage will also host Ultra's mysterious final closing act on Sunday. They've remained agonizingly silent on the artist's identity, but all signs point to retired Dutch dance music icon Hardwell, whose 2013 Ultra set has stood the test of time as one of the festival's most iconic.
Another surefire highlight of Ultra's 2022 stage programming is the Live Stage, which will host Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, SOFI TUKKER, Oliver Tree and SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD, among others. Legendary drum & bass group Pendulum are set to close out the first day.
Carl Cox is primed to close out all three nights of the RESISTANCE Megastructure, where he'll debut his three-hour "Hybrid Live" set on Saturday. The stage is where festival-goers will find all things techno, featuring can't-miss performances by Nina Kraviz, Tale Of Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati, ANNA, Amelie Lens and more.
Ultra returns to Miami's Bayfront Park from March 25-27. Check out the full slate of programming below and purchase tickets here.
Ultra Music Festival 2022 Daily Stage Programming
MAIN STAGE
Friday, March 25
Kygo
Martin Garrix
Alesso
FISHER
Timmy Trumpet
Nicky Romero
Frank Walker
Saturday, March 26
ILLENIUM
DJ Snake
Afrojack
Tiësto
Oliver Heldens
Tchami
Jeffrey Sutorius
Sam Feldt
Mykris
Tommie Sunshine
Sunday, March 27
David Guetta
Armin van Buuren
Vintage Culture b2b Claptone
ACRAZE
Vini Vici
Cedric Gervais
LIVE STAGE
Friday, March 25
Pendulum
Alison Wonderland
SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD
Sullivan King
Ookay
Saturday, March 26
KSHMR [The Live Experience]
Madeon
SOFI TUKKER
Gareth Emery [Analog]
Olan
Afrobeta
Sunday, March 27
SLANDER
Oliver Tree
Elohim
Forester
WORLDWIDE STAGE
Friday, March 25 - ASOT Takeover
Armin van Buuren
Armin van Buuren b2b Reinier Zonneveld
Vini Vici
Gareth Emery
Andrew Rayel
Aly & Fila
Sander van Doorn
Avira
Saturday, March 26
Knife Party
Jauz b2b NGHTMRE
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Whethan
4B b2b SAYMYNAME
Slushii
Wax Motif
Mija b2b GG Magree
A Hundred Drums
Ares Carter
Sunday, March 27
Zeds Dead
Seven Lions
GHOST RYDER
Kill The Noise
Krewella
Whipped Cream
Roni Size
Hybrid Minds
Raiden
Metaphysical
RESISTANCE MEGASTRUCTURE
Friday, March 25
Carl Cox
Nina Kraviz
Joseph Capriati
Michael Bibi
Anfisa Letyago
Saturday, March 26
Carl Cox [Hybrid Live]
Tale Of Us
ANNA
Sasha | John Digweed
Dubfire
Giorgia Angiuli [Live]
Brennen Grey
Sunday, March 27
Carl Cox
Adam Beyer
Amelie Lens
Reinier Zonneveld [Live]
Hannes Bieger [Live]
Christopher Coe [Live]
Elio Riso
RESISTANCE COVE
Friday, March 25 - FCKING SERIOUS Takeover
Boris Brejcha
Ann Clue
Moritz Hofbauer
Deniz Bul
Saturday, March 26
Solardo
Camelphat
Nic Fanciulli
Dom Dolla
John Summit
Christian Smith b2b Cristian Varela
Rafa Barrios
NALA
Sunday, March 27
Pan-Pot
Sama' Abdulhadi
Ilario Alicante
Matador
Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio
Popof
Andy Pate b2b Rod B
UMF RADIO
Friday, March 25 - STMPD RCRDS Takeover
Special Guest
Justin Mylo
Julian Jordan
DubVision
Matisse & Sadko
KVSH b2b Pontifexx
Florian Picasso
Matt Nash
Osrin
Infuze
Saturday, March 26 - GUD VIBRATIONS PRESENTS
Nitepunk
Leotrix
Frosttop
Peekaboo
??? b2b ???
Space Laces
Wavedash
William Black
Riot
Kraysh
Saka
Sunday, March 27 - 15 Years DWX
Gammer
Da Tweekaz
Coone Presents 15 YRS DWX
Sub Zero Project
Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme
Darren Styles
Audiofreq
Lil Texas
Darksiderz
Pulsatorz
OASIS STAGE
Friday, March 25
Metaphysical b2b Knowlton Walsh
Wags
Dave Sol
Jimmie Page
DJ Ideal b2b Redux Saints
ZAA
Bebe Breaks
Chico Bandido
Sirchaz and Sofia
Saturday, March 26
Tak Shak
Los De La Vega
Mednas
Festival Nun b2b Die Maschine
Wyzzard
Dabura
Soul Goodman
Richard Fraioli
Lemony Snicketts
Sizemore
Jose Esco
Dmiitri Saidi
Rodrigo Vieira
Sunday, March 27
boiish
Jean Marie
Purple
Omar Deaz
Juno
X-Con
Proxxy B2B Bradley Drop
Muzana
Luca Testa
Ben Spence
