Ultra Music Festival Announces First Artists for 2022: See the Phase 1 Lineup

The journey to Ultra Music Festival is officially underway after organizers announced the first wave of artists to perform in 2022.

In classic Ultra fashion, the festival, which is scheduled to return to its longtime home of Bayfront Park from March 25th to 27th, will feature the most popular artists in electronic dance music.

DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Kygo, David Guetta, Madeon, and many more dance music superstars were revealed today. Other notable gigs at the "revamped" festival include a live performance from legendary drum & bass group Pendulum and a three-hour set by iconic techno artist Carl Cox, who will debut his new Hybrid Live production.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, fans can also look forward to a Sunday closing performance from "one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history." The artist's identity is being kept a secret at the moment, but considering his storied history with Ultra, Hardwell could be coming out of retirement for the festival's momentous return. The Dutch dance music icon, who stepped away from the music industry in 2018, recently teased a return at this year's Amsterdam Dance Event.

The lineup announcement arrives after a tumultuous year for Ultra's organizers, who found themselves navigating not only the pitfalls of COVID-19, but also a contentious class action lawsuit filed by disgruntled ticket-holders.

Back in April, Boca Raton-based consumer rights firm Corwin Law alleged that Ultra "disguised" its 2020 cancellation as a postponement and failed to offer refunds, instead offering an enhanced benefits package in a move the firm deemed "utterly unacceptable." The situation surrounding refunds has yet to be resolved, at least publicly.

Corwin Law did not immediately respond to EDM.com's request for comment on the status of the suit.

In May, Ultra announced a historic compromise with the Miami Downtown Neighbors Alliance—a neighborhood organization representing a dozen residential communities—to assuage disagreements about local disturbances caused by the massive festival. Organizers agreed to implement a "community standards program" to address construction schedules, park closures, traffic management, noise impact, and other infrastructural issues.

You can check out the full Phase 1 lineup below and find out more about Ultra's 2022 edition here.

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Phase 1 Lineup

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Amelie Lens

Boris Brejcha

CAMELPHAT

Carl Cox (Hybrid Live)

David Guetta

DJ SNAKE

Follow The Fish

Gareth Emery [analog] (Live)

ILLENIUM

Knife Party

Kygo

Madeon (Live)

Nicky Romero

Martin Garrix

Nina Kraviz

Oliver Heldens

Oliver Tree (Live)

Pendulum (Live)

SLANDER (Live)

SOFI TUKKER (Live)

Svdden Death presents VOYD (Live)

Tale Of Us

Timmy Trumpet

ZEDS DEAD

