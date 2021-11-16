Ultra Music Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More
After the festival's staggering Phase 1 reveal just a few weeks ago, Ultra has now announced a plethora of additional artists for its long-awaited return to Miami in 2022.
Headlining Ultra Music Festival 2022 will be Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha / John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, and Vintage Culture b2b Claptone. They join Martin Garrix, Kygo, DJ Snake, David Guetta, and a litany of other dance music superstars announced as part of Phase 1.
When Ultra organizers shared the first wave of artists last month, they announced a special Sunday closing performance from "one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history." Despite today's reveal of over 80 acts, mum's still the word on the elusive artist's identity.
However, no one's name has been thrown around in EDM circles more than Hardwell's. And considering the notion that his iconic 2013 Ultra set is synonymous with the mythos of the festival, there's a good chance he's coming out of retirement for its momentous return next year. The Dutch electronic music icon, who retired from touring in 2018, recently teased a resurgence at this year's Amsterdam Dance Event.
Ultra Music Festival will return to its longtime home of Bayfront Park March 25-27, 2022 and tickets are on sale now. You can purchase passes here and check out the full to-date lineup below.
ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 PHASE 1 LINEUP
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Amelie Lens
Boris Brejcha
CAMELPHAT
Carl Cox (Hybrid Live)
David Guetta
DJ SNAKE
Follow The Fish
Gareth Emery [analog] (Live)
ILLENIUM
Knife Party
Kygo
Madeon (Live)
Nicky Romero
Martin Garrix
Nina Kraviz
Oliver Heldens
Oliver Tree (Live)
Pendulum (Live)
SLANDER (Live)
SOFI TUKKER (Live)
Svdden Death presents VOYD (Live)
Tale Of Us
Timmy Trumpet
ZEDS DEAD
ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 PHASE 2 LINEUP
Headliners:
Adam Beyer
Afrojack
Armin van Buuren
Jauz b2b NGHTMRE
Joseph Capriati
Sasha / John Digweed
Seven Lions
Tiesto
Vintage Culture b2b Claptone
Support:
4B b2b SAYMYNAME
A Hundred Drums
ACRAZE
Akeos
Aly & Fila
Andrew Rayal
Ann Clue
ANNA
Audiofreq
Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Brennen Grey
Cedric Gervais
Claptone b2b Vintage Culture
Coone
Da Tweekaz
Darksiderz
Darren Styles
Deniz Bul
Dubvision
Elohim (live)
Florian Picasso
Forester (live)
Frank Walker
FrostTop
Gammer
Hannes Bieger (live)
Hybrid Minds
Infuze
Jeffrey Sutorius
Julian Jordan
Justin Mylo
Kraysh
KVSH b2b Pontifexx
Leotrix
Lil Texas
Matisse & Sadko
Matt Nash
Mija b2b GG Magree
Moritz Hofbauer
Nic Fanciulli
Nitepunk
Ookay (live)
Osrin
Pan-Pot
PEEKABOO
Pulsatorz
Reinier Zonneveld (live)
RIOT
Roni Size
Saka
Sam Feldt
Sander van Doorn
Solardo
Space Laces
Sub Zero Project
Sullivan King (live)
Tchami
Vini Vici
Wavedash
Wax Motif
Whethan
WHIPPED CREAM
William Black
