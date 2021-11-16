Ultra Music Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More

After the festival's staggering Phase 1 reveal just a few weeks ago, Ultra has now announced a plethora of additional artists for its long-awaited return to Miami in 2022.

Headlining Ultra Music Festival 2022 will be Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha / John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, and Vintage Culture b2b Claptone. They join Martin Garrix, Kygo, DJ Snake, David Guetta, and a litany of other dance music superstars announced as part of Phase 1.

When Ultra organizers shared the first wave of artists last month, they announced a special Sunday closing performance from "one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history." Despite today's reveal of over 80 acts, mum's still the word on the elusive artist's identity.

However, no one's name has been thrown around in EDM circles more than Hardwell's. And considering the notion that his iconic 2013 Ultra set is synonymous with the mythos of the festival, there's a good chance he's coming out of retirement for its momentous return next year. The Dutch electronic music icon, who retired from touring in 2018, recently teased a resurgence at this year's Amsterdam Dance Event.

Ultra Music Festival 2022 lineup featuring DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren, Kygo, Martin Garrix, and more.

Ultra Music Festival will return to its longtime home of Bayfront Park March 25-27, 2022 and tickets are on sale now. You can purchase passes here and check out the full to-date lineup below.

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 PHASE 1 LINEUP

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Amelie Lens

Boris Brejcha

CAMELPHAT

Carl Cox (Hybrid Live)

David Guetta

DJ SNAKE

Follow The Fish

Gareth Emery [analog] (Live)

ILLENIUM

Knife Party

Kygo

Madeon (Live)

Nicky Romero

Martin Garrix

Nina Kraviz

Oliver Heldens

Oliver Tree (Live)

Pendulum (Live)

SLANDER (Live)

SOFI TUKKER (Live)

Svdden Death presents VOYD (Live)

Tale Of Us

Timmy Trumpet

ZEDS DEAD

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 PHASE 2 LINEUP

Headliners:

Adam Beyer

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

Jauz b2b NGHTMRE

Joseph Capriati

Sasha / John Digweed

Seven Lions

Tiesto

Vintage Culture b2b Claptone



Support:

4B b2b SAYMYNAME

A Hundred Drums

ACRAZE

Akeos

Aly & Fila

Andrew Rayal

Ann Clue

ANNA

Audiofreq

Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Brennen Grey

Cedric Gervais

Claptone b2b Vintage Culture

Coone

Da Tweekaz

Darksiderz

Darren Styles

Deniz Bul

Dubvision

Elohim (live)

Florian Picasso

Forester (live)

Frank Walker

FrostTop

Gammer

Hannes Bieger (live)

Hybrid Minds

Infuze

Jeffrey Sutorius

Julian Jordan

Justin Mylo

Kraysh

KVSH b2b Pontifexx

Leotrix

Lil Texas

Matisse & Sadko

Matt Nash

Mija b2b GG Magree

Moritz Hofbauer

Nic Fanciulli

Nitepunk

Ookay (live)

Osrin

Pan-Pot

PEEKABOO

Pulsatorz

Reinier Zonneveld (live)

RIOT

Roni Size

Saka

Sam Feldt

Sander van Doorn

Solardo

Space Laces

Sub Zero Project

Sullivan King (live)

Tchami

Vini Vici

Wavedash

Wax Motif

Whethan

WHIPPED CREAM

William Black



FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra

Twitter: twitter.com/ultra

Instagram: instagram.com/ultra