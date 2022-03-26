Watch the Ultra Music Festival 2022 Live Streams

For those of you who are unfortunately unable to attend Ultra Music Festival this year, worry not. The festival has organized yet another phenomenal livestream schedule to fulfill all your festival needs.

Aptly dubbed ULTRALIVE, the livestream will feature three channels with performances from a myriad of artists. Day One is absolutely stacked, with the likes of FISHER, Ookay, Anfisa Letyago, Martin Garrix and many more gracing the stage. Armin van Buuren's A State of Trance takeover will have its own channel on the first day, as well as Carl Cox's RESISTANCE Megastructure hosting a channel on all three.

For those watching from home, be sure to plan accordingly. Broadcasts times for the festival will vary by day. On Friday, ULTRALIVE will air from 3:30PM to midnight while Saturday's stream will run from 4PM to midnight. Sunday will have the shortest run—3PM to 10PM.

Check out all three streams below.

