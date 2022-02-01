Over 60 Artists Added to Ultra Music Festival 2022: See the Phase 3 Lineup

After announcing a third wave of artists, it's becoming more and more clear that Ultra organizers are going bigger than ever for the festival's long-awaited return to Miami.

Over 60 acts have been added to the massive lineup, which grows more and more impressive with each phase. Newly announced artists include KSHMR, Krewella, Kill the Noise, Slushii, and a collaborative performance by JOYRYDE and Ghastly. They join a formidable list of DJs, including Ultra 2022 headliners Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Pendulum, Kygo, DJ Snake, David Guetta, Nina Kraviz, Armin van Buuren, Seven Lions, and Tiësto, among others.

With one gigantic announcement still on the horizon, it's safe to say the excitement surrounding Ultra is bubbling over. When organizers shared the first wave of artists in October, they announced a special Sunday closing performance from "one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history."

Mum's still the word on the artist's identity. However, the EDM community at large naturally volunteered Hardwell's name as tribute. A return by the retired Dutch dance music legend, whose 2013 Ultra set has stood the test of time as one of the festival's most iconic, is not out of the question. It's worth noting he recently teased a resurgence at last year's Amsterdam Dance Event.

Ultra Music Festival will return to its longtime home of Bayfront Park March 25-27. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full to-date lineup below.

Ultra Music Festival Phase 3 lineup.

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL PHASE 3 LINEUP

HEADLINERS

Adam Beyer

Afrojack

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Amelie Lens

Armin van Buuren

Boris Brejcha

Camelphat

Carl Cox [Hybrid Live]

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Fisher

Gareth Emery [Analog]

Illenium

Jauz b2b NGHTMRE

Joseph Capriati

Knife Party

KSHMR [The Live Experience]

Kygo

Madeon [Live]

Martin Garrix

Michael Bibi

Nicky Romero

Nina Kraviz

Oliver Heldens

Oliver Tree [Live]

Pendulum [Live]

Sasha / John Digweed

Seven Lions

SLANDER [Live]

SOFI TUKKER [Live]

SVDDEN DEATH Presents: VOYD

Tale Of Us

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Vintage Culture b2b Claptone

Zeds Dead

SUPPORT

4B b2b SAYMYNAME

A Hundred Drums

ACRAZE

Afrobeta

Aly & Fila

Andrew Rayel

Anfisa Letyago

Ann Clu

ANNA

Audiofreq

Avira

Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Brennen Grey

Cedric Gervais

Christian Smith b2b Cristian Varela

Christopher Coe [Live]

Coone

Da Tweekaz

Darksiderz

Darren Styles

Deniz Bul

Dom Dolla

Dubvision

Elio Riso

Elohim (live)

Florian Picasso

Forester (live)

Frank Walker

FrostTop

Gammer

GHOST RYDR [JOYRYDE b2b Ghastly]

Giorgia Angiuli [Live]

Hannes Bieger [Live]

Hybrid Minds

Ilario Alicante

Infuze

Jeffrey Sutorius

John Summit

Julian Jordan

Justin Mylo

Kill The Noise

Kraysh

Krewella

KVSH b2b Pontifexx

Leotrix

Lil Texas

Matador

Matisse & Sadko

Matt Nash

Mija b2b GG Magree

Moritz Hofbauer

Mykris

Nala

Nic Fanciulli

Nitepunk

Olan [Live]

Ookay [Live]

Osrin

Pan-Pot

PEEKABOO

Popof

Pulsatorz

Rafa Barrios

Raiden

Reinier Zonneveld [Live]

RIOT

Roni Size

Saka

Sam Feldt

Slushii

Sander van Doorn

Solardo

Space Laces

Sub Zero Project

Sullivan King [Live]

Tchami

Technasia b3b Hector b3b Carlo Lio

Vini Vici

Wavedash

Wax Motif

Whethan

WHIPPED CREAM

William Black

