Over 60 Artists Added to Ultra Music Festival 2022: See the Phase 3 Lineup

Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Pendulum and many more are set to headline Ultra 2022.

Reynier Carl

After announcing a third wave of artists, it's becoming more and more clear that Ultra organizers are going bigger than ever for the festival's long-awaited return to Miami.

Over 60 acts have been added to the massive lineup, which grows more and more impressive with each phase. Newly announced artists include KSHMR, Krewella, Kill the Noise, Slushii, and a collaborative performance by JOYRYDE and Ghastly. They join a formidable list of DJs, including Ultra 2022 headliners Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Pendulum, Kygo, DJ Snake, David Guetta, Nina Kraviz, Armin van Buuren, Seven Lions, and Tiësto, among others.

With one gigantic announcement still on the horizon, it's safe to say the excitement surrounding Ultra is bubbling over. When organizers shared the first wave of artists in October, they announced a special Sunday closing performance from "one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history."

Mum's still the word on the artist's identity. However, the EDM community at large naturally volunteered Hardwell's name as tribute. A return by the retired Dutch dance music legend, whose 2013 Ultra set has stood the test of time as one of the festival's most iconic, is not out of the question. It's worth noting he recently teased a resurgence at last year's Amsterdam Dance Event.

Ultra Music Festival will return to its longtime home of Bayfront Park March 25-27. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full to-date lineup below.

Ultra Music Festival Phase 3 lineup.

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL PHASE 3 LINEUP

HEADLINERS

Adam Beyer
Afrojack
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Amelie Lens
Armin van Buuren
Boris Brejcha
Camelphat
Carl Cox [Hybrid Live]
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Fisher
Gareth Emery [Analog]
Illenium
Jauz b2b NGHTMRE
Joseph Capriati
Knife Party
KSHMR [The Live Experience]
Kygo
Madeon [Live]
Martin Garrix
Michael Bibi
Nicky Romero
Nina Kraviz
Oliver Heldens
Oliver Tree [Live]
Pendulum [Live]
Sasha / John Digweed
Seven Lions
SLANDER [Live]
SOFI TUKKER [Live]
SVDDEN DEATH Presents: VOYD
Tale Of Us
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
Vintage Culture b2b Claptone
Zeds Dead

SUPPORT
4B b2b SAYMYNAME
A Hundred Drums
ACRAZE
Afrobeta
Aly & Fila
Andrew Rayel
Anfisa Letyago
Ann Clu
ANNA
Audiofreq
Avira
Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Brennen Grey
Cedric Gervais
Christian Smith b2b Cristian Varela
Christopher Coe [Live]
Coone
Da Tweekaz
Darksiderz
Darren Styles
Deniz Bul
Dom Dolla
Dubvision
Elio Riso
Elohim (live)
Florian Picasso
Forester (live)
Frank Walker
FrostTop
Gammer
GHOST RYDR [JOYRYDE b2b Ghastly]
Giorgia Angiuli [Live]
Hannes Bieger [Live]
Hybrid Minds
Ilario Alicante
Infuze
Jeffrey Sutorius
John Summit
Julian Jordan
Justin Mylo
Kill The Noise
Kraysh
Krewella
KVSH b2b Pontifexx
Leotrix
Lil Texas
Matador
Matisse & Sadko
Matt Nash
Mija b2b GG Magree
Moritz Hofbauer
Mykris
Nala
Nic Fanciulli
Nitepunk
Olan [Live]
Ookay [Live]
Osrin
Pan-Pot
PEEKABOO
Popof
Pulsatorz
Rafa Barrios
Raiden
Reinier Zonneveld [Live]
RIOT
Roni Size
Saka
Sam Feldt
Slushii
Sander van Doorn
Solardo
Space Laces
Sub Zero Project
Sullivan King [Live]
Tchami
Technasia b3b Hector b3b Carlo Lio
Vini Vici
Wavedash
Wax Motif
Whethan
WHIPPED CREAM
William Black

