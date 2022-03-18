Skip to main content
Here Are the Set Times and Schedule of Ultra Music Festival 2022

Vinch/Wikimedia Commons

And just like that, Ultra Music Festival is back.

In the wake of a brutal pandemic that triggered unprecedented cancellations of one of the world's largest dance music festivals, organizers put together arguably one of its biggest lineups. DJ Snake, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland and many, many more will descend on Miami's Bayfront Park for the long-awaited return of Ultra.

They've now released the festival's 2022 programming, which has more scheduling conflicts than a divorce attorney's office. But isn't that the beauty of it all?

Ultra returns to Miami's Bayfront Park from March 25-27. Check out the set times and full schedule below.

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Set Times: Friday, March 25th

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Set Times: Saturday, March 26th

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Set Times: Sunday, March 27th

FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra
Twitter: twitter.com/ultra
Instagram: instagram.com/ultra

