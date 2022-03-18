Here Are the Set Times and Schedule of Ultra Music Festival 2022
And just like that, Ultra Music Festival is back.
In the wake of a brutal pandemic that triggered unprecedented cancellations of one of the world's largest dance music festivals, organizers put together arguably one of its biggest lineups. DJ Snake, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland and many, many more will descend on Miami's Bayfront Park for the long-awaited return of Ultra.
They've now released the festival's 2022 programming, which has more scheduling conflicts than a divorce attorney's office. But isn't that the beauty of it all?
Ultra returns to Miami's Bayfront Park from March 25-27. Check out the set times and full schedule below.
Recommended Articles
Space Yacht Unveils Third "Tech My House" Installment
The compilation features new music from Achilles, Ciszak, Baby Weight, and many more.
22 Game-Changing Electronic Albums Coming In 2022
2022 is going to be a banner year for electronic dance music.
Ultra Music Festival 2022 Set Times: Friday, March 25th
Ultra Music Festival 2022 Set Times: Saturday, March 26th
Ultra Music Festival 2022 Set Times: Sunday, March 27th
FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra
Twitter: twitter.com/ultra
Instagram: instagram.com/ultra