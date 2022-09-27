Ultra Reveals Huge First Wave of Artists for 2023 Festival In Miami
If you thought Ultra couldn't top last year's historic festival, think again.
The organizers of Ultra Music Festival have revealed the first wave of artists confirmed to perform in Miami in 2023. And it's more of a tidal wave.
The lineup has more highlights than an Aaron Judge home run reel. Eric Prydz is set to bring his rare HOLO show to Ultra's breathtaking RESISTANCE Megastructure, where techno pioneer Carl Cox will return after a captivating three-hour headlining set in 2022. Meanwhile, deadmau5 is primed for two collaborative performances: one with Kaskade (as Kx5) and another under his Testpilot alias with HI-LO, the techno nom de plume of Oliver Heldens.
Other artists confirmed to appear at Ultra 2023 include Zedd, Martin Garrix, REZZ, Armin van Buuren, CloZee, Vintage Culture and Grimes. Swedish House Mafia will headline.
And what would Ultra be without Hardwell? He'll return to Bayfront Park after last year's set-heard-'round-the-world, which marked the Dutch icon's long-awaited comeback after a four-year hiatus.
Ultra is scheduled for March 24-26, 2023. Check out the festival's full 2023 Phase One lineup below and purchase tickets here.
Ultra Music Festival 2023 Phase One Lineup
Armin van Buuren
Carl Cox
Claude VonStroke
CloZee
Eric Prydz presents HOLO
Ganja White Night
Gigantic NGHTMRE
Grimes
Gryffin
Hardwell
HI-LO b2b Testpilot
Kx5
Kayzo
Martin Garrix
Oliver Heldens b2b Tchami
REZZ
Subtronics
Swedish House Mafia
Tale Of Us
Timmy Trumpet
Vintage Culture
Zedd
