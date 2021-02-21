Ultra Music Festival Officially Cancels 2021 Event, Announces 2022 Dates

Last month, a letter was shared stating that Ultra Music Festival would not be returning in 2021. Now, organizers have confirmed the contents of the letter and revealed that the event will not return until 2022.

On Twitter, organizers shared a statement informing fans of the new developments and unveiling the festival's new March 2022 dates.

In the latter half of the statement, organizers tell 2020 ticket-holders that they appreciate their patience and ask them to check their emails for additional updates. At the time of writing, many have expressed concerns over not receiving a refund for the event's 2020 iteration, which was canceled in March of 2020. While pass-holders were able to transfer their tickets to the now-canceled 2021 or scheduled 2022 outing, some have grown frustrated because they are not able to receive their money back during this time of widespread economic hardship.

The next edition of Ultra Music Festival will take place March 25th to 27th, 2022 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. You can find more information about the event on their official website.

