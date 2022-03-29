Skip to main content
Ultra Wastes No Time, Confirms Swedish House Mafia to Headline 2023 Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival already has fans making tough decisions for 2023.

Alexander Wessely

If you thought Ultra Music Festival was going to fade into the rearview for another year, having just completed a massively successful 2022 edition, you'd be sorely mistaken.

This year's festival season has only just begun, but Ultra already has fans pondering tough but necessary decisions for their 2023 calendars. In a stunt executed immediately prior to Hardwell's electrifying comeback set on the Main Stage Sunday night, Swedish House Mafia were revealed to be the first headliners confirmed for Ultra 2023.

During the one-minute reveal, Swedish House Mafia's name and iconic triple-circle logo were emblazoned across the stage's video boards. Additionally, the stage's massive LED Ultra logo morphed in realtime to reveal a hidden message: "See You Next Year." 

The group has no shortage of history-making moments at the Miami fest. In 2013, they concluded their famous "One Last Tour" at Ultra prior to embarking on a multi-year hiatus, which incidentally also concluded at Ultra with the group's explosive return in 2018.

It's hard to believe 2023 will mark five years since the trio's last appearance, but with their Paradise Again album waiting in the wings, it's sure to be a transformative new chapter for Swedish House Mafia.

