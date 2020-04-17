Ultra Music X EDM.com Live Stream Takeover

EDM.com is partnering up with preeminent music label Ultra Music to kick start your weekend indoors. With social distancing currently occupying all of our lives, there is no better way to let off steam than tuning in and watching some amazing DJs do what they do best. Pretend your household is a mini music festival today, April 17th, with the Ultra Music X EDM.com Takeover presented live on Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter at 5:30 PM ET, 2:30 PM PT, and 9:30 PM GMT.

Kicking off the epic lineup will be Different Heaven. All of our gamer electronic music fans no doubt have heard of this young producer hailing from Spain, whose career began in the bass community but now leans more melodic. Following him will be Germany's Luca Schreiner, known for his expertise in the remix game as well as his impressive library of pop-focused future bass tracks.

George Smeddles is next on the list, throwing down for all the house music fans out there. The UK artist and co-owner of Resonance Records is sure to have you dancing up and down your hallways. Closing out the evening will be GATTÜSO, the Israel-born producer with a catalog ranging from radio-friendly big room to future house.

You can tune into the Ultra Music x EDM.com Takeover via EDM.com's Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter at 5:30 PM ET (2:30 PM PST, 9:30 PM GMT) on April 17th, 2020.