Four Ultra Taiwan Performers Fined for Violating Country's Quarantine Guidelines

Four performers who took the stage at Road to Ultra Taiwan over the weekend have been fined for violating the country's quarantine guidelines. Each artist has been fined NT$10,000 (US$351) for leaving their room during their mandatory 14-day isolation period.

While it's not clear which artists were fined for breaking their quarantine, the event did feature several non-local performers. Taiwan News reports that one of the artists posted a video online showing the quartet contravening the country's policy of one person per room for 14 days. While the artists aren't accused of hitting the town and being around the general public, they are said to have met up in the designated quarantine building, shared a meal, and rehearsed for the show.

Road to Ultra Taiwan 2020 took place on November 14th at Dajia Riverside Park in the capital of Taipei. Attendees were treated to a fest that featured performances from Alesso, Kayzo, Vini Vici, and SLANDER, among others.

Source: Taiwan News