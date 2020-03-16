SiriusXM to Host Ultra Virtual Audio Festival With Exclusive Performances from the Headliners

After the unfortunate postponement of Ultra Music Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers are giving fans a way to experience some of the performances on which they will miss out. Introducing Ultra Virtual Audio Festival, a concert experience hosted on SiriusXM.

Fans will be able to listen to exclusive sets from headlining performers like Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Major Lazer, and many more. In addition to the new sets, the channel will replay some classic performances from artists like Marshmello, Zedd and The Chainsmokers from previous iterations of the festival.

In a blog post on the digital radio's website, the president of the company explained that they are excited to be able to entertain those who are practicing social distancing due to the virus. "With the postponement of beloved events, necessary changes in people’s everyday life, and need for social distancing, we know our listeners are seeking a sense of community more than ever,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “To encourage that, we are pleased to be working with Ultra Music Festival to provide our listeners with this virtual audio festival featuring the diverse lineup of artists the UMF delivers year after year, as well as exclusive, fresh, new sets from some of the biggest names in dance music."

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival takes place March 20th-23rd on SiriusXM's Diplo's Revolution channel 52. For more information, you can check out the portion of the SiriusXM website dedicated to the program here.

H/T: EDMTunes

